WEEK 7: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 7 winners for '18.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINES OF THE WEEK

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

ALTON REDBIRDS

For the first time in 2018 there are Co-Offensive Lines of the Week with Marquette and Alton sharing the award. The Explorers blocked for 478 yards and 8 touchdowns in a 56-30 win over Dupo, while the Redbirds protected for 448 yards and 6 scores during a 49-17 victory over O’Fallon. Marquette’s O-line consists of Ralph Williams, Garrett Wilcox, Jake Gatermann, Greyson Snider, Owen Thomeczek and Matthew Dixon. The Alton line is made up of Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood and Donovan Porter.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

KALEB WARE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

NOAH TURBYFILL — CM EAGLES

Marquette’s Kaleb Ware and CM’s Noah Turbyfill are Co-Offensive Backs of the Week for Week 7. Ware tossed 225 yards, 5 TDs and a 2-point conversion on 12-of-20 passing, while rushing for 79 yards and a pair of TDs on the ground during the 56-30 win at Dupo. Turbyfill was 17-of-32 through the air for 351 yards and 2 TDs, while rushing for 57 yards in a 49-13 loss to Mascoutah.

Other nominees: Devin LaRue of Roxana, Andrew Jones of Alton and Ryan Dawson of EA-WR.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ALEX BARNHART — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Alex Barnhart of Marquette produced 14 line tackles and 4 assists for 18 total tackles and a sack in the 56-30 win over Dupo to earn Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, Hunter Roberts of EA-WR, Charles Miller of Alton and Logan Carpenter of Roxana.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

AHMAD SANDERS — ALTON REDBIRDS

BRAEDEN WELLS — ROXANA SHELLS

Alton’s Ahmad Sanders had 3 solo tackles, 2 assists and an interception in a 49-17 win over O’Fallon, while Roxana’s Braeden Wells snared a pair of interceptions in a 40-0 shutout of Litchfield.

Other nominees: Will Keith of EA-WR, Keaton Loewen of CM and Devon Fields of Marquette.