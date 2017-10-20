WEEK 8: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 8 winners for '17.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINES OF THE WEEK

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

EA-WR OILERS

The Explorers earn Co-Offensive Line of the Week after blocking for 457 total yards in a 49-6 win over South Mac in Week 8. The Marquette O-line is made up of Ralph Williams, Andrew Dixon, Andrew Angleton, Jarren Ehlers, Adam Strozewski and Tommy DeClue. EA-WR earns the O-line of the Week after protecting for 486 total yards in a 41-6 victory over Nokomis in Week 8. The Oilers’ line is comprised of Marc St. Peters, Joey Copeland, Geoffrey Martinez, Zach Kincade, Adam Newberry, Lukas Westbrook and Mark Vann.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

DARRELL SMITH — ALTON REDBIRDS

ZACH WOMACK — EA-WR OILERS

Alton’s Smith enjoyed a monster week making the Redbirds playoff eligible during a 56-14 win over Granite City in Week 8. He rushed for 263 yards on 23 carries and scored 5 touchdowns. Womack of the Oilers ran it 13 times for 237 yards on the ground and hauled in a catch for 29 yards to accompany 4 TDs in the 41-6 victory over Nokomis.

Other nominees: Austin Eaton of CM, Aaron Gregory of Marquette and Joey Johnson of Roxana.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK

IZEAL TERRELL — ALTON REDBIRDS

ALEX ROBERTS — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Terrell of the Redbirds collected 10 total line tackles and 5 assists during the 56-14 win over Granite City in Week 8, while Roberts of the Explorers produced 8 line tackles, 3 assists, 3 tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery in the 49-6 triumph against South Mac.

Other nominees: Caden Farrell of CM, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Zach Kincade of EA-WR.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

BRAYDEN PIERCE — CM EAGLES

CM’s Pierce had 8 solo tackles, 3 assists and a fumble recovery in a 42-0 loss in Jerseyville in Week 8 to earn Defensive Back of the Week honors.

Other nominees: Juqui Womack of Alton, Austin Wilburn of Roxana, Jayce Maag of Marquette and Brayden Young of EA-WR.