WEEK 8: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 8 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Alton Redbirds earn O-line of the Week after protecting for 379 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 45-9 win over Granite City at Public School Stadium. The AHS O-line is made up of Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood, Donovan Porter and Jayme Copeland.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

TIM JOHNSON — ALTON REDBIRDS

Alton’s sophomore running back Tim Johnson is the Offensive Back of the Week after rushing for 195 yards and 3 TDs on 13 carries during a 45-9 win over Granite City in Week 8.

Other nominees: Michael Ilch of Roxana, Noah Turbyfill of CM and Reggie Newtall of EA-WR.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK

HUNTER MORALES — EA-WR OILERS

NICK WALKER — CM EAGLES

Hunter Morales of EA-WR accumulated 7 line tackles, 7 assists for 14 total tackles to go with a sack, a tackle for a loss and a punt block and return for a TD in a 48-28 win over Nokomis in Week 8. CM’s Nick Walker is Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after having 18 line tackles, 5 assists for 23 total and a forced fumble during a 21-14 loss to Jersey.

Other nominees: Terrence Walker of Alton and David Pluester of Roxana.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

JU’QUI WOMACK — ALTON REDBIRDS

RYAN DAWSON — EA-WR OILERS

Alton senior Ju’Qui Womack accrued 3 solo tackles and 3 assists to go with an interception in a 45-9 win over Granite City. EA-WR’s Ryan Dawson is the other Defensive Back of the Week with 4 solo tackles, 3 assists and an interception during a 48-28 win at Nokomis.

Other nominees: Braeden Wells of Roxana and Keaton Loewen of CM.