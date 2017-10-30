WEEK 9: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 9 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR earns Offensive Line of the Week after protecting for 469 yards of offense and 5 touchdowns during a 32-14 win over South Mac in Week 9. The Oilers’ O-line is comprised of Marc St. Peters, Joey Copeland, Geoffrey Martinez, Zach Kincade, Adam Newberry, Lukas Westbrook and Mark Vann.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

D’AVION PEEBLES — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Peebles, a senior running back for the Explorers, carried the rock 13 times for 124 yards and caught a pass for 9 yards to accompany 3 TDs during a 42-0 victory over Kincade South Fork in Week 9.

Other nominees: Noah Turbyfill of CM, Gabe Grimes of EA-WR, Darrell Smith of Alton and Joey Johnson of Roxana.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ZACH KINCADE — EA-WR OILERS

CHARLES MILLER — ALTON REDBIRDS

Kincade produced 9 line tackles, 9 assisted tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 32-14 win over South Mac in Week 9. Miller had 9 line tackles, 2 assists, a tackle for a loss and a safety during a 22-19 loss at East St. Louis in Week 9.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, James Malone of Marquette and Michael Ilch of Roxana.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

RASHAAD WILLIAMS — ALTON REDBIRDS

Williams of the Redbirds had 9 solo tackles, 2 assists and defended a pair of passes in the 22-19 loss at East St. Louis in Week 9.

Other nominees: Alex Glover of CM, Austin Wilburn of Roxana, T.J. Lawson of EA-WR and Treven Swingler of Marquette.

The Alton KC Hall will play host to the Quarterback Club’s final awards banquet on Nov. 14, as the Players of the Year will be announced and honored.