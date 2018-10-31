WEEK 9: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 9 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

The Offensive Line of the Week is the Marquette Explorers. The Explorers protected for 28 points and 453 yards of offense in a 28-20 win at South Fork in Week 9. Marquette’s O-line is comprised of Ralph Williams, Garrett Wilcox, Jake Gatermann, Greyson Snider, Owen Thomeczek and Matthew Dixon.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

ANDREW JONES — ALTON REDBIRDS

AHMAD SANDERS — ALTON REDBIRDS

Alton junior quarterback Andrew Jones earns Co-Offensive Back of the Week after throwing for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns, while also rushing for 25 yards on 7 carries in a 71-28 loss to East St. Louis. His teammate, senior wide receiver Ahmad Sanders, joins him after scoring 3 TDs and hauling in 9 catches for 148 yards in Week 9.

Other nominees: Eddie Lara of Roxana, Kuron Parchman of CM and Kaleb Ware of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

DAVID PLUESTER — ROXANA SHELLS

David Pluester of Roxana produced 14 total tackles, with 11 line tackles and 3 assists during a 28-6 loss to Roxana in Week 9, earning him Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, Izeal Terrell of Alton and Luke Daniel of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

DEVON FIELDS — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Devon Fields had 7 total tackles — 5 solos and 2 assists — to go with 2 interceptions to win Defensive Back of the Week for Week 9 during a 28-20 win over South Fork.

Other nominees: Braeden Wells of Roxana, Dillon Dublo of CM and Ju’Qui Womack of Alton.