WEEKEND ROUNDUP: AHS girls' soccer wins second straight Metro Cup title

The Alton girls' soccer team won the Metro Cup championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, defeating the Althoff Crusaders 3-2 in the Nike division of the eight-team tournament.

The Redbirds improved to 3-0 and will play at O'Fallon on March 28.

Katie Kercher scored a pair of goals, Lindsey Grossheim added a goal and Lexi Schrimpf had two assists for the Redbirds, who beat Marion 1-0 in the second round and Columbia 2-1 in the semifinals.

Megan Zini was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Granite City 3, Naperville Central 0

Triad 1, Edwardsville 0 (PKs)

Marquette 2, Waterloo 1 (PKs)

Breese Central 1, EA-WR 0

Carlinville 2, Civic Memorial 1

Civic Memorial 6, Bloomington Central Catholic 3

Carlinville 5, Father McGivney 0

Father McGivney 3, Auburn 2

Father McGivney 5, Staunton 2

BASEBALL

Alton 11, Murphysboro 1

Alton 6, Murphysboro 5

Edwardsville 6, Joliet Catholic 2

Edwardsville 4, Plainfield South 2

Civic Memorial 3, Belleville East 2

Wesclin 10, EA-WR 2

Wesclin 8, EA-WR 3

Gibault 8, Roxana 1

Jersey 14, Roxana 6

Triad 10, Marquette 0

Mascoutah 14, Metro East Lutheran 0

Calhoun 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

Calhoun 13, Metro East Lutheran 3

Freeburg 14, Granite City 2

SOFTBALL

Alton 19, Greenfield 2

EA-WR 8, Carrollton 6

Civic Memorial 4, Bunker Hill 0

Mascoutah 9, Roxana 5

Roxana 5, Mascoutah 4

Granite City 16, Springfield Lanphier 1

North Mac 6, Granite City 3

Carlinville 3, Granite City 2

BOYS' TENNIS

New Trier 8, Edwardsville 4

Stevenson 6, Edwardsville 3

TRACK AND FIELD

GENE FARMER INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville's Abby Schrobilgen won the 3,200 and the Tigers' 3,200-meter relay picked up a win at the Gene Farmer Invitational on Saturday at the University of Illinois Armory.