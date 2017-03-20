WEEKEND ROUNDUP: AHS girls' soccer wins second straight Metro Cup title

The Alton girls' soccer team won the Metro Cup championship for the second year in a row on Saturday, defeating the Althoff Crusaders 3-2 in the Nike division of the eight-team tournament.
The Redbirds improved to 3-0 and will play at O'Fallon on March 28.
Katie Kercher scored a pair of goals, Lindsey Grossheim added a goal and Lexi Schrimpf had two assists for the Redbirds, who beat Marion 1-0 in the second round and Columbia 2-1 in the semifinals.
Megan Zini was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES
Granite City 3, Naperville Central 0
Triad 1, Edwardsville 0 (PKs)
Marquette 2, Waterloo 1 (PKs)
Breese Central 1, EA-WR 0
Carlinville 2, Civic Memorial 1
Civic Memorial 6, Bloomington Central Catholic 3
Carlinville 5, Father McGivney 0
Father McGivney 3, Auburn 2
Father McGivney 5, Staunton 2
BASEBALL
Alton 11, Murphysboro 1
Alton 6, Murphysboro 5
Edwardsville 6, Joliet Catholic 2
Edwardsville 4, Plainfield South 2
Civic Memorial 3, Belleville East 2
Wesclin 10, EA-WR 2
Wesclin 8, EA-WR 3
Gibault 8, Roxana 1
Jersey 14, Roxana 6
Triad 10, Marquette 0
Mascoutah 14, Metro East Lutheran 0
Calhoun 5, Metro East Lutheran 0
Calhoun 13, Metro East Lutheran 3
Freeburg 14, Granite City 2
SOFTBALL
Alton 19, Greenfield 2
EA-WR 8, Carrollton 6
Civic Memorial 4, Bunker Hill 0
Mascoutah 9, Roxana 5
Roxana 5, Mascoutah 4
Granite City 16, Springfield Lanphier 1
North Mac 6, Granite City 3
Carlinville 3, Granite City 2
BOYS' TENNIS
New Trier 8, Edwardsville 4
Stevenson 6, Edwardsville 3
TRACK AND FIELD
GENE FARMER INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville's Abby Schrobilgen won the 3,200 and the Tigers' 3,200-meter relay picked up a win at the Gene Farmer Invitational on Saturday at the University of Illinois Armory.