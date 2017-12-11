WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton boys knock off East St. Louis, remain undefeated in SWC

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Submitted photo

The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team remained undefeated in Southwestern Conference play after pulling off a 75-71 win over the East St. Louis Flyers on Friday at AHS.

The Redbirds are tied for first with Belleville West at 3-0 in the conference standings. They also had league wins over O'Fallon and Granite City.

Alton also improved to 5-1 with the win over the Flyers. St. Mary's handed the Redbirds their only loss on Nov. 25 at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

The Redbirds are gunning for their fifth straight winning season. They were 16-12 last year.

Five Alton players scored in double figures against East Side, which beat the Redbirds twice last year. Malik Smith and Donovan Clay each had 16 points, Ahmad Sanders scored 13 points, Darrell Smith chipped in 11 and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. added 10.

The Redbirds return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against Collinsville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Granite City 74, Trinity Grammar School (Australia) 43

Edwardsville 45, Collinsville 42

Metro East Lutheran 50, Gibault 43

Nokomis 71, Metro East Lutheran 24

O'Fallon 53, Granite City 34

Father McGivney 59, Brussels 32

Pana 56, Roxana 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 44, Normal Community 33

WRESTLING

Granite City 50, Quincy 27

Granite City 71, Murphysboro 12

Granite City 58, Olney 20

Granite City 68, Lawrenceville 12

Edwardsville 39, St. Rita 33

Edwardsville 30, Lincoln-Way East 28

Yorkville 34, Edwardsville 30

“THE MUNCH” PONTIAC INVITATIONAL – The Civic Memorial Eagles finished third in the “The Munch” Pontiac Invitational over the weekend thanks to first-place finishes from three wrestlers.The Eagles finished with 186.5 points in the 20-team meet. Prairie Central placed first with 282.5 points and Normal Community came in second with 187.

Brothers Caine Tyus (106) and Caleb Tyus (113) and Peyton Bechtold (145) each won titles, Housten Armbruster (106) and Dillon Dublo (138) came in fourth, Brady Christeson was fifth at 152, Hunter Thornton placed sixth at 195 and Vinny Cafazza finished eighth at 170.

BOWLING

Marquette Catholic 40, Steeleville 0

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS BOWL CHALLENGE – Alton placed 10th with a combined pin total of 10,760 at the Southern Illinois Bowl Challenge.

The Redbird boys finished second in the gold division and the girls came in second in the silver division.

In the boys division, Justin Milliman bowled the 10th highest game with a 266 and Derek Hendderson shot the 12th highest series with a 1,290.

In the girls division, Alex Bergin bowled the eighth highest game with a 237 and finished with a 1,303, good for second place.

Edwardsville placed 14th with a 9,737. The Tigers boys and girls got fourth-place finishes in the silver division.