WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton girls' bowlers win O'Fallon tourney

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alton girls' bowling team poses with its O'Fallon Panther Invitational trophy on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

O’FALLON PANTHER TEAM CHALLENGE — The Alton Redbirds celebrated their first tournament title on the season, winning the 22-team O’Fallon Panther Invitational on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.

The Redbirds won the title by beating Collinsville 337-299 in a Baker-style championship match.

“These girls worked hard today,” Alton coach Dave Meyer said. “They stayed together as a team, which we have been preaching.”

In the O’Fallon tournament, each team bowls three games, then bowls three Baker-style games. The top eight teams advance to a bracket championship round.

Alton was fifth with a 4,586 and earned the No. 5 seed. The Redbirds beat Cahokia in the first round and top-seeded O’Fallon in the semifinals to advance to the championship match against Collinsville.

“What helped was beating O’Fallon because O’Fallon was leading (the tournament) all day long,” Meyer said.

Alton competed in its fourth tournament of the season. The Redbirds placed seventh at the Triad Tournament, third at the Abe Lincoln Tournament and second in the Alton Invitational.

The Redbirds will bowl against Collinsville again at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bowl Haven. The Alton boys’ team will also compete against the Kahoks on Tuesday, its last home match of the season.

Also on Saturday, Edwardsville finished 19th with a 3,577 and Granite City placed 20th with a 3,497. The Tigers and Warriors will square off at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Edison’s Entertainment Complex.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

IRON INVITE — The Edwardsville Tigers won the eight-team Iron Invite at Normal Community High School with 345 points on Saturday.

EHS won three events. Porter LeVassuer placed first in the 100-yard backstroke, Brian Baggette came out on top in the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Baggette, LeVassuer, Benny Benson and Tyler Morris picked up a victory.

The Tigers will be back in action at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 against O’Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. They have beaten the Panthers twice this season.

WRESTLING

JIM NEWBILL INVITATIONAL — Garrett Sims and Keontay Holmes won championships at 113 and 182 pounds, respectively, for the Alton Redbirds on Saturday at the Jim Newbill Invitational at Geneva High School.

Sims defeated Hunter Edwards of Warrenville South 10-7 in the 113 championship match and Holmes defeated Steven Norman of West Aurora 10-4 in the 182 final.

The Redbirds finished fourth out of 22 teams with 133.5 points. Warrenville South won the title with 199.5.

Christian Everage was third at 170, Keondrick Russell placed fourth at 195, Courteney Wilson (145) and Ryan Kane (285) finished fifth, Nolan Woszczynski (160) and Grady Womack (220) came in seventh and Hunter Hobbs was eighth at 126.

MOUNT OLIVE INVITATIONAL — The East Alton-Wood River Oilers had five placewinners and finished eighth out of 11 teams with 76.5 points in the Mount Olive Invitational on Saturday.

Drew Sobol and Zac Blasioli won championships at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively. Sobol pinned Rochester’s Jack Bruso in the 113 title match and Blasioli beat Carlinville’s Nate Burns in the 132 championship match.

Austin Hammond (120) and Jon Wright (285) each finished fifth and Adam Copeland placed sixth at 220.

The Oilers have a home triangular match against Carlinville and Vandalia at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Edwardsville junior varsity team had 14 placewinners and finished second with 188.5 points at the Mount Olive tournament. Benn Lunn (106) and Will Zupanci (138) were champions.

PRINCETON INVITATIONAL — Roxana senior Brett Nyswonger suffered his first loss of the season in the 285 winner’s bracket semifinals of the Princeton Invitational on Saturday before coming back to finish third.

Nyswonger beat Byron’s Tyler Elsbury 2-1 in the third-place match to turn in the Shells’ highest finish in the 33-team tournament. Roxana placed 28th with 42 points.

Nyswonger lost to Vandalia’s Anthony Enlow with 1:40 left in the second period in the winner’s bracket semifinals. He won his first 21 matches before losing to Enlow. He’s now 23-1 on the season.

Sophomore Alex Maguire was the other Roxana wrestler to place, finishing fourth at 138. He lost to Sterlng’s Cael Sanders 4-2 in the third-place match.

The Shells have a triangular match against Jersey and Mount Olive at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

MURDALE TOURNAMENT — The Civic Memorial Eagles placed 13th out of 22 teams with 73 points at the Murdale Tournament on Saturday in Carbondale.

Brandon Carpenter turned in CM’s highest finish, placing second at 195. He lost to Glenwood’s Aiden Woodfall 7-3 in the championship match.

Brandon Copeland finished fourth at 160 after losing to Glenwood’s Mitch Hutmacher 2-1 in the third-place match. Hudson Brown (120) and Eian McIntire (152) each finished seventh.

The Eagles will compete in the EA-WR Super Duals next Saturday.

CHEESEHEAD TOURNAMENT — The Edwardsville Tigers placed 14th out of 31 teams with 273.5 points at the Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis.

The Tigers had five wrestlers place in the top eight. Luke Odom finished second at 106 after losing to Dylan Ragusin of Montini Catholic in the championship match. Noah Surtin placed fourth at 113, Baylor Montgomery was sixth at 152, Rafael Roman finished seventh at 145 and Markel DeBerry came in eighth at 170.

Edwardsville will wrestle Alton and Althoff at 6 p.m. Thursday in a triangular meet at Alton High School.

MATER DEI (IND.) 52, GRANITE CITY 6; LEBANON (MO.) 53, GRANITE CITY 9; GRANITE CITY 35, CBC 31; GRANITE CITY 56, FARMINGTON (MO.) 19 — The Warriors finished third out of five teams with a 2-2 record at the Gateway to the Best Duals at CBC High School on Saturday.

Granite City started the day losing its first two matches before rallying to beat CBC and Farmington. Mater Dei from Evansville Ind., won the tournament with a 4-0 record and Lebanon (Mo.) was second at 3-1.

The Warriors improved to 11-7 with eight dual matches remaining. They have surpassed last year’s win total of 10.

Granite City travels to Belleville East at 6 p.m. Thursday to wrestle the Lancers.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 50, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 24 — The Tigers had a balanced scoring attack in their victory over the Hawks on Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Academy Shootout in St. Louis.

Makenzie Silvey finished with nine points, Kate Martin, Criste’on Waters and Myriah Noodel-Haywood each scored eight and Rachel Pranger each had six points and six rebounds to help Edwardsville stay undefeated for the season. The Tigers improved to 16-0 and they have won all but two games by double digits.

EHS will travel to Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to play the Kahoks. The Tigers won 64-27 in the last meeting on Dec. 1.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 34, CHAMOIS 32; CALVARY LUTHERAN 51, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 50; METRO EAST LUTHERAN 45, VIENNA 29 — The Knights began their 2017 portion with a third-place finish at the Calvary Lutheran Tournament over the weekend at Jefferson City, Mo.

MELHS defeated Vienna in the first round on Friday. The squad lost to host Calvary Lutheran in the semifinals on Saturday morning, then knocked off Chamois in the third-place game.

The Knights are now 5-8 and will play Dupo at home at 7:30 tonight.

PANA 59, ROXANA 23 — The Panthers held the Shells to their lowest offensive output of the season on Saturday in a South Central Conference game between both teams at Roxana.

Pana led 16-5 after the first quarter and 36-11 at halftime.

Roxana dropped to 6-11 overall and 1-4 in conference play and will play another league game against Gillespie at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Abby Palen and Sara Kreutztrager each had seven points to lead the Shells.

SOUTHWESTERN 49, FATHER MCGIVNEY 21 — The Griffins lost their third straight game and dropped to 4-10 after falling to the Piasa Birds on Saturday night.

Father McGivney will play at EA-WR at 7:30 tonight.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, LINDBERGH 4 — Stanley Lucas scored four goals to lift the Tigers to a victory over the Flyers on Saturday at Kennedy Ice Rink in south St. Louis County.

Edwardsville has won its third straight game and improved to 13-3-1 with four games remaining. It returns to Kennedy Ice Rink at 7 p.m. Monday to play Vianney.

The Tigers beat Lindbergh for the second time this season. They won 4-1 in the last meeting on Nov. 11 at Kennedy Ice Rink.

Lucas, a junior, now has 10 goals on the season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 71, ALTON 46 — The Maroons handed the Redbirds their first Southwestern Conference road loss of the season on Friday.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. hit four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for Alton, which dropped to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Maurice Edwards, who injured his ankle against Collinsville on Tuesday, played the first half, but sat out the second.

The Redbirds had beaten Belleville East, Collinsville and O’Fallon on the road before Friday. On Tuesday, they’ll go on the road again as they travel to East St. Louis. The Flyers beat Alton 69-52 in the last meeting on Dec. 9 at AHS.

VANDALIA 52, EA-WR 49 — Jake Roustio finished with 19 points and Jamie Roustio had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Oilers’ overtime loss to the Vandals on Friday at EA-WR.

EA-WR dropped to 4-9. After 13 games, the Roustio brothers are averaging in double figures. Jake leads the team at 15.5 points per game and Jamie is right behind him at 11 points per game.

The Oilers travel to Litchfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIBAULT 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 53 — Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark each scored 13 points to lead the Eagles in a loss to the Hawks on Saturday at Waterloo.

CM has lost three of its last four games and dropped to 10-6. The Bethalto school will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, when it plays Lebanon in the first game of the Litchfield Invitational.