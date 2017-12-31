WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton girls beat Calhoun, place fifth at Jersey Tournament

The Alton girls basketball team celebrated a fifth-place finish at the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Christmas Tournament at Jersey High after beating the Calhoun Warriors 51-44 on Friday.

The Redbirds finished 2-2 in the eight-team tournament and improved to 6-8, doubling their win total of three from last season. Alton returns to action on Thursday with a home game against Belleville West.

Rayn Tally scored 13 points to lead the Redbirds, who started tournament play on Wednesday with a 56-50 win over McCluer North before losing back-to-back games to Taylorville and Carrollton.

Alton also beat Calhoun for the second time this season. The Redbirds beat the Warriors 51-36 in their season opener at the Alton Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 14.

Alton also had wins over Granite City, Collinsville and Riverview Gardens.

Ivoree Lacey was the Redbirds' leading scorer in the Jersey tournament with 50 points in four games. She scored 16 points against McCluer North and 23 against Taylorville.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EA-WR 52, Bunker Hill 38

Father McGivney 50, Patoka 30

Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, Metro East Lutheran 45

Mascoutah 65, Metro East Lutheran 56

Granite City 49, Riverview Gardens 43

Hazelwood East 62, Granite City 45

Roxana 60, Elverado 55

Greenville 44, Roxana 29

Edwardsville 63, East St. Louis 52

Alton 64, Carmel 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Litchfield 45, EA-WR 29

Bishop DuBourg 36, Granite City 27

MID-STATES HOCKEY

SLUH 10, Edwardsville 1

BOYS BOWLING

PANTHER TEAM CHALLENGE – Alton, Civic Memorial, Roxana and Edwardsville were the area teams that competed in the Panther Team Challenge on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.

Roxana turned in the best finish among the area teams, placing 16th with a 5,402. Alton entered two teams in the tournament, with its Red team finishing 17th with a 5,397 and its White team coming in 30th with a 4,884. Civic Memorial placed 22nd with a 5,312 and Edwardsville was 36th with a 4,695.