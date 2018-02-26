WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton's Clancy places ninth in 100-yard backstroke at state swimming meet

The Alton boys swimming team got its first ever all-state medalist on Saturday, when sophomore Noah Clancy finished ninth in a time of a 50.68 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA state meet at Evanston High School.

Clancy became the first Alton swimmer since Maddie Monroe in 2012 to earn all-state honors. He qualified for finals by finishing eighth in 50.76 seconds in preliminaries on Friday.

Clancy made his second straight state appearance. Last winter, he came up three places short of a trip to the finals after finishing 15th in preliminaries in the 100 backstroke.

Alton qualified for state in a school-record seven events, but was eliminated in six of them in Friday's preliminaries.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Clancy, Cole and Caden Akal and Matt Daniel placed 17th with a 1:36.71. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Clancy, Daniel and the Akals finished 23rd with a 1:27.73. Daniel placed 17th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.50 and 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.49 seconds. Caden Akal was 35th in 22.05 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 34th in 48.5 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

Edwardsville's Porter LeVasseur was eliminated in the preliminaries in the 100 backstroke, placing 31st in 53.09 seconds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alton 73, O'Fallon 62

Civic Memorial 55, Waterloo 48

Belleville West 100, Granite City 44