WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton's Clancy qualifies for state swimming meet

BOYS’ SWIMMING

SPRINGFIELD SECTIONAL -- Noah Clancy will be the Alton Redbirds’ representative at the IHSA state swimming meet this weekend after winning the 100-yard backstroke in 51.82 seconds at the Springfield Sectional on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool.

The Alton freshman also placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the 200-yard medley relay team -- which also included Aiden Napp and brothers Cole and Caden Akal -- finish second.

Caden Akal placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and Cole Akal came in fifth in the 100-yard freestyle.

The state meet begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday and ends on Saturday at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

The Edwardsville Tigers, who finished 8-0 during the regular season, finished second to Springfield in the 15-team sectional with 164 points, but didn’t get any state qualifiers. They got second place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays, third-place finishes from Brian Baggette (500-yard freestyle) and Alex Naeger (diving) and a fifth-place finish from Benny Benson in the 100-yard butterfly.

Springfield won the sectional with 292 points. The Senators placed first in six of 12 events.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 85, MOUNT OLIVE 48 -- The Knights had five players in double figures in their win over the Wildcats on Friday in their regular season finale at Mount Olive.

JJ Schwarz scored 23 points, Noah Coddington finished with 18, Larry Harris had 12, Braden Woolsey had 11 and Zack Crank added 10 for MELHS, which finished its regular season at 16-13 after being 4-11 on Dec. 30.

The Knights also finished Prairie State Conference play at 3-2 after losing their first two games.

MELHS returns to Mount Olive at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to play either Father McGivney or Mount Olive in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional semifinals. The Edwardsville school is the No. 2 seed.

TRIAD 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 48 -- Jaquan Adams finished with 15 points, Caden Clark scored 14 and David Lane added 11 in the Eagles’ loss to the Knights on Friday at Triad High.

CM lost to Triad for the third time this season. The two teams could face each other for the fourth time in the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional semifinals next week. The Eagles play Roxana in a first-round game on Feb. 27 and a win will send them to the semifinals against the Knights.

The Eagles lost their second game in a row and dropped to 18-9 overall and 5-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play with two regular season games remaining. They will play Highland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in their regular season home finale.

HILLSBORO 55, ROXANA 41 -- Zach Golenor scored 29 points in the Shells’ loss to the Hiltoppers in their regular season finale on Friday.

Golenor was the only Roxana player in double figures. He’s the team’s top scorer at 18 points per game.

The Shells ended their regular season with a four-game losing streak and dropped to 12-17 overall and 4-5 in South Central Conference play. They’ll play Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in a first-round game of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional.

Golenor, Zack Haas, Trey Kelley, Cody McMillen, Dakota Stumpf and Jacob Maguire played their final home game for Roxana on Friday.

GREENVILLE 78, EA-WR 31 -- The Oilers finished their regular season at 7-21 with a road loss to the Comets on Friday.

EA-WR plays Red Bud at 7:30 tonight in a first-round game of the Class 2A Gibault Regional.

BELLEVILLE EAST 91, GRANITE CITY 50 -- The Lancers completed the season series sweep over the Warriors on Friday by scoring their largest offensive point total of the season.

The 91 points allowed marked a season high for Granite City, which dropped to 1-21 overall and 0-12 in Southwestern Conference play and travels to East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.