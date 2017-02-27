WEEKEND ROUNDUP: CM, EHS boys win conference titles

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, WATERLOO 66 – The Civic Memorial Eagles celebrated a Mississippi Valley Conference title after beating the Bulldogs in their regular season finale at Waterloo on Friday.

CM finished in a three-way tie for first with Triad and Highland and 7-3. The Bethalto school also finished its regular season at 20-9.

Jaquan Adams finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Bryce Zupan had 13 points and David Lane added 10 for the Eagles, who won their second straight game.

CM will play Roxana at 7:30 tonight in a first-round game of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional. The Eagles beat the Shells 65-32 in the last meeting on Dec. 16.

EDWARDSVILLE 95, BELLEVILLE EAST 72 – The Tigers won their second strraight Southwestern Conference outright championship after cruising past the Lancers on Friday at Belleville East.

Edwardsville finished its regular season at 26-1 overall and 13-1 in Southwestern Conference play. The Tigers have won 21 straight games.

The 95 points marked a season high for Edwardsville, which will play either Springfield or Glenwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 4A Granite City Regional. Springfield and Glenwood will square off at 6 tonight.

A.J. Epenesa led the top-ranked Tigers with 27 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's game. Mark Smith had 19 points, Jack Marinko had 16, Caleb Strohmeier finished with 13 and Oliver Stephen added 12.

ALTON 62, O'FALLON 47 – Maurice Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Redbirds to a victory over the Panthers in their regular season finale on Friday at home.

Alton finished its regular season at 14-11 overall and 7-7 in Southwestern Conference play and clinched its fourth straight winning season. The Redbirds also finished fourth in the conference standings.

Alton completed the season series sweep over O'Fallon. The Redbirds won 55-54 in the last meeting in December on a last-second shot by Kevin Caldwell, Jr.

The Redbirds will play Granite City at 7:30 tonight in a first-round game of the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

BELLEVILLE WEST 81, GRANITE CITY 48 – Freddy Edwards scored 19 points and Zidane Moore finished with 13 to lead the Warriors in their home loss to the Maroons on Friday.

Granite City finished its regular season at 1-22 overall and 0-13 in Southwestern Conference play and will play Alton at 7:30 tonight in a first-round game of the Class 4A Granite City Regional.