WEEKEND ROUNDUP: CM girls win Taylorville Tournament title

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team captured a Taylorville Tournament championship on Saturday after cruising to a 44-17 win over the Rochester Rockets in the title game.
The Eagles won the tournament with a 5-0 record. They also beat Hillsboro 72-44 on Friday and picked up wins over Jacksonville, Mount Zion and Taylorville last week.
Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus and Kourtland Tyus were the Eagles' representatives on the all-tournament team.
Eaton led a balanced scoring attack against Rochester with 10 points. She finished with 92 points in the five games of the tournament.
Kourtland Tyus scored nine against Rochester and finished with 61 points total in the tournament. Alaira Tyus scored a total of 36.
The Eagles lost to Rochester 44-39 in the Class 3A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional and finished 31-3 last year. The Bethalto school lost all-state performer Allie Troeckler, who is now playing at SIUE, to graduation.
CM returns to action on Thursday at Waterloo in its Mississippi Valley Conference opener.
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 49, Springfield 23
Edwardsville 53, De Smet 20
Edwardsville 55, Mattoon 15
Alton 48, Limestone 29
Moline 50, Alton 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Roxana 63, Madison 20
Valmeyer 71, Roxana 54
Litchfield 27, EAWR 24
EAWR 41, Dupo 40
Father McGivney 53, Patoka 45
Triad 58, Granite City 51
Taylorville 75, Granite City 62
GIRLS BOWLING
TRIAD TOURNAMENT – Alton's Alex Bergman was the area's top finisher at the Triad Tournament on Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.
Bergman, a junior, finished ninth with a six-game score of 1,197. She bowled a 248 in the sixth and final game to earn a medal for bowling the fourth best game in the tournament.
Robi Dublo shot an 890 and Cassie Bowman finished with an 847 for the Redbirds, who finished 13th with a 4,366. Bergman is the top returning bowler from last year's team that qualified for sectionals.
Edwardsville placed 19th with a 3,837. Junior Rachel McTague finished 21st with a 1,085 and Sydney Sahuri bowled an 887.
Granite City came in 20th with a 3,706. Seniors Morgan Fazio and Marissa Lahey bowled an 895 and 875, respectively, to lead the Warriors.
The Triad Tournament marked the season opener for the Redbirds, Tigers and Warriors.