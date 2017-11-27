WEEKEND ROUNDUP: CM girls win Taylorville Tournament title

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team captured a Taylorville Tournament championship on Saturday after cruising to a 44-17 win over the Rochester Rockets in the title game.

The Eagles won the tournament with a 5-0 record. They also beat Hillsboro 72-44 on Friday and picked up wins over Jacksonville, Mount Zion and Taylorville last week.

Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus and Kourtland Tyus were the Eagles' representatives on the all-tournament team.

Eaton led a balanced scoring attack against Rochester with 10 points. She finished with 92 points in the five games of the tournament.

Kourtland Tyus scored nine against Rochester and finished with 61 points total in the tournament. Alaira Tyus scored a total of 36.

The Eagles lost to Rochester 44-39 in the Class 3A University of Illinois-Springfield Super-Sectional and finished 31-3 last year. The Bethalto school lost all-state performer Allie Troeckler, who is now playing at SIUE, to graduation.

CM returns to action on Thursday at Waterloo in its Mississippi Valley Conference opener.

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 49, Springfield 23

Edwardsville 53, De Smet 20

Edwardsville 55, Mattoon 15

Alton 48, Limestone 29

Moline 50, Alton 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Roxana 63, Madison 20

Valmeyer 71, Roxana 54

Litchfield 27, EAWR 24

EAWR 41, Dupo 40

Father McGivney 53, Patoka 45

Triad 58, Granite City 51

Taylorville 75, Granite City 62

GIRLS BOWLING

TRIAD TOURNAMENT – Alton's Alex Bergman was the area's top finisher at the Triad Tournament on Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Bergman, a junior, finished ninth with a six-game score of 1,197. She bowled a 248 in the sixth and final game to earn a medal for bowling the fourth best game in the tournament.

Robi Dublo shot an 890 and Cassie Bowman finished with an 847 for the Redbirds, who finished 13th with a 4,366. Bergman is the top returning bowler from last year's team that qualified for sectionals.

Edwardsville placed 19th with a 3,837. Junior Rachel McTague finished 21st with a 1,085 and Sydney Sahuri bowled an 887.

Granite City came in 20th with a 3,706. Seniors Morgan Fazio and Marissa Lahey bowled an 895 and 875, respectively, to lead the Warriors.

The Triad Tournament marked the season opener for the Redbirds, Tigers and Warriors.