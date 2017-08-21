WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Edwardsville boys golfers place third at Quincy

BOYS GOLF

The Edwardsville Tigers had four golfers finish in the top 20 to earn a third-place finish in the Quincy Invitational on Saturday at Westview Golf Course.

Edwardsville shot a four-player score of 395 to finish behind second-place Quincy (392) and champion Quincy Notre Dame (379) in the 18-team tournament.

Ben Tyrrell, coming off a large-school division championship at the Madison County Tournament on Thursday, finished ninth with a 75 to lead EHS.

Trevor Laub finished in a three-way tie for 10th with a 76. Jon Ratterman placed 15th with a 78 and Tanner White came in 20th with an 81.

The Alton Redbirds finished 14th with a 481. Dylan Lahue shot an 85 to lead the Redbirds, followed by Adam Stilts with a 95 and Clayton Pilger with a 96.

GIRLS GOLF

Edwardsville placed second in the Joliet Invitational on Saturday.

The tournament consisted of a scramble format. Senior Addasyn Zeller and sophomore Jessica Benson teamed up to finish second overall with a 72 to lead the Tigers. Sydney Sahuri and Meara Schaefer placed ninth with a 79, Paige Hamel and Carlie Van Patten shot an 84.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 8, BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS 1 – The Redbirds got singles wins from Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Maddie Saenz, Nikki Lowe, Cali Giertz, Val Walters, Makayla Cox and Lexi Mayfield in their season-opening victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Friday at AHS.