WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Edwardsville boys' track team wins Granite City Invitational

After a three-year hiatus, the Edwardsville Tigers are back on top at the Granite City Invitational.

EHS placed first in six events and won the 15-team Granite City meet with 138 points on Friday. It's the Tigers' first team championship at Granite City since 2013.

Edwardsville also ended Cahokia's streak of three straight Granite City meet titles. A year ago, the Comanches edged the Tigers by 5.5 points to win the Granite City championship.

On Friday, the Tigers got solid performances from A.J. Epenesa, Dionte Rodgers, Kendall Abdur-Rahman and Devonte' Tincher to win the meet. Epenesa placed first in the discus in 204 feet, 1 inch and the shot put in 53-8 and Rodgers, Tincher and Abdur-Rahman helped the 400 and 800-meter relay teams place first.

Travis Anderson competed in the 4x100 and Darryl Harlan was a member of the winning 4x200.

Also, Jack Pifer won the 3,200 in 10:12.73 and the 3,200-meter relay team of Francesco Romano, Roland Prenzler, Jacob Schoenthal and Sam McCormick placed first in 8:03.28.

Alton finished sixth with 52 points and host Granite City placed seventh with 45.

The Redbirds didn't get any meet champions. They got second in the djscus (Kalen Samelton), long jump (Ahmad Sanders) and the 4x200.

Torrey Deal and Andrew O'Keefe won titles for the Warriors. Deal came out on top in the high jump in 6-6 and the triple jump in 44-9.5 and O'Keefe placed first in 4:22.75.

BASEBALL

EA-WR 18, North Greene 1

EA-WR 26, North Greene 1

Civic Memorial 12, Roxana 7

Civic Memorial 22, Roxana 4

Southwestern 3, Roxana 1

Alton 6, McCluer North 3

McCluer North 8, Alton 5

Marquette 4, Collinsville 1

Edwardsville 16, Francis Howell 6

Granite City 14, Cahokia 1

SOFTBALL

Roxana 16, Gibault 1

Roxana 9, Gibault 1

Marquette 2, Gillespie 0 (10 inn.)

Edwardsville 6, Rochester 4

Edwardsville 16, Rochester 1

Alton 13, Jersey 5

Alton 4, Brussels 3

Belleville East 12, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Normal Community 5, Granite City 0

Triad 7, Civic Memorial 0

GIRLS' TRACK

O'FALLON INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers placed second with 172 points at the O'Fallon Invitational on Friday.

The Tigers finished first in seven events. Abby Korak won the 3,200 in 11:35.77, Victoria Vegher placed first in the 800 in 2:22.59, Melissa Spencer finished first in the 1,600 in 5:27.55 and Kendra Griggs came out on top in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.19 seconds.

Edwardsville won the freshman/sophomore 4x100 (Kymel Bell), Alexis Boykin, Quierra Love and Katherine Bobinski-Boyd), the freshman/sophomore 4x400 (Bobinski-Boyd, Korak, Jaydi Swanson, Elise Krone) and the varsity 4x400 (Griggs, Vegher, Lorie Cashdollar and Natasha Davis).

O'Fallon won the meet with 217.5 points.