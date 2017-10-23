WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Edwardsville harriers pick up sweep in regionals

The Edwardsville cross country team picked up another sweep on Saturday.

The Tigers won both boys and girls divisions of the Class 3A Belleville West Regional, making it the third year in a row EHS swept regional championships. The Edwardsville girls scored 26 points and the boys finished with 21 to advance to the Class 3A Granite City Sectional next Saturday.

The girls race is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys race at 11:30 a.m.

Edwardsville picked up its seventh sweep of the season. The Tigers also won boys and girls races in the Granite City, Edwardsville and George Havens Invitationals, the Madison County and Southwestern Conference meets and the Tiger Classic.

Abby Korak won the girls regional championship with a time of 17:39. Last week, she won the Southwestern Conference meet.

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe won the boys individual title with a 15:08. His team qualified for sectionals by placing fourth in the eight-team regional with 126 points.

The Alton girls also advanced to sectionals as a team as they finished sixth with 166 points. Freshman Ainsley Redman was the Redbirds' top finisher, placing 31st with a 21:24.

The Alton boys will have two runners at sectionals – sophomore Cassius Havis and senior Kelvin Cummings. Havis placed sixth with a 15:56 and Cummings came in 16th with a 16:38.

The Granite City girls will have four runners competing at sectionals – sophomore Chessy Nikonowicz (26th, 21:00), senior Alyssa Comer (28th, 21:12), freshman Claire Sykes (30th, 21:17) and junior Emily Johnson (22:26).

The top six teams and the top five individuals who are not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

CROSS COUNTRY

CLASS 1A ST. ANTHONY REGIONAL – The Roxana girls and boys qualified for next week's Class 1A Carlinville Sectional after placing third and sixth, respectively, at the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional on Saturday at Mid-America Motorworks in Effingham.

The Shells scored 82 points in the girls race and finished with 165 in the boys race. Cree Stumpf finished eighth with a 16:53 in the boys race and Michaela Tarpley came in eighth with a 21:07 to lead Roxana in the girls race.

Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickrey, the Father McGivney boys team and the Metro East Lutheran girls squad will join the Roxana boys and girls at the Carlinville Sectional, which starts at 10 a.m. Next Saturday at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Father McGivney placed third with 90 points in the boys race. Freshman Ross Bushur finished second with a 16:14 to lead the Griffins.

Vickrey will look to qualify for state for the second year in a row after advancing out of regionals with a sixth-place finish with a 20:18 in the girls race.

The MELHS girls clinched a sectional berth after finishing seventh with 186 points. Olivia Badalamenti finished 32nd with a 24:52 to lead the Knights.

East Alton-Wood River's season came an end as it didn't have any sectional qualifiers. The Oilers placed 10th with 269 points in the boys race and didn't field a full team in the girls meet.

The top seven teams and top five individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL – The Civic Memorial Eagles qualified four runners – two boys and two girls – to next week's Decatur McArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

Seniors Cohl Callies and Ryan Allison and sophomores Zoey Lewis and Mark Eldridge will represent the Bethalto school in the sectional meet after their finishes at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Saturday at Community Park in Jacksonville. Callies placed 18th with a 16:28 and Eldridge came in 29th with a 16:58 in the boys race and Lewis finished 16th with a 19:57 and Allison was 31st with a 21:29 in the girls race.

CM placed seventh with 169 points in the boys race and eighth in the girls race with 184.

GIRLS TENNIS

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT – Roxana seniors Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo finished with a 3-2 record in doubles at the Class 1A state tournament in suburban Chicago.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo were eliminated on Friday after losing to Althoff's Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester 6-4, 6-3 in a fourth-round consolation match. They started Friday's action with a 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 win over Champaign Central's Olivia Gunn and Allison Bergh in a third-round consolation match,

Also, another area doubles team, Edwardsville's Grace Desse and Abby Cimarolli finished 2-2 in the Class 2A tournament. They were eliminated on Friday after losing to Oak Park-River Forest's Sophia Kreider and Maya Jamroz 6-3, 6-1 in a third-round consolation match.

Edwardsville's Natalie Karibian and Marquette Catholic's Shelby Jones were eliminated on Thursday. Jones finished 1-2 in Class 1A and Karibian went 0-2 in Class 2A.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Fenwick 25-17, 25-15

Edwardsville def. Hinsdale Central 25-22, 25-18

Edwardsville def. Libertyville 25-19, 25-18

Edwardsville def. Whitney Young 25-22, 25-22

Edwardsville def. Minooka 25-22, 28-26

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Joseph's Academy 4, Edwardsville 1

Whitfield 3, Marquette Catholic 0