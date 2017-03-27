WEEKEND ROUNDUP: EHS boys cruise to SW Illinois Relays title

With A.J. Epenesa leading the way, the Edwardsville boys' track team cruised to a championship in the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Friday at EHS.

Epenesa won the shot put in 53 feet, 1 inch and the discus at 190 feet to help the Tigers place first out of eight teams with 144 points in the boys' meet. Rockwood Summit placed second with 103.

Edwardsville also picked up victories in the pole vault (Blake Neville), long jump (DeVonte' Tincher), 800-meter relay and the 440 Shuttle Hurdle Relay.

The Tigers finished second with 87 points in the girls' division. East St. Louis won the girls' meet with 114.5.

Edwardsville got wins in the 1,600 (Abby Schrobilgen), 3,200-meter relay and the distance medley relay.

Alton finished sixth in both boys' and girls' division. The Redbirds scored 61 points in the boys' meet and 69 in the girls' meet.

AHS got wins from the 4x800 and distance medley in the boys' meet and Katie Mans placed first in the high jump in the girls' meet.

Granite City finished eighth with 24 points in the boys' division and 12th with four points in the girls' meet. The Warriors had several of their athletes compete in the Class 3A Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship on Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University, including Will O'Keefe, who placed first in the 800.

BASEBALL

Alton 7, Civic Memorial 6

Alton 5, Freeport 2

Civic Memorial 7, Freeport 4

Marquette Catholic 5, Calhoun 1

Marquette Catholic 10, Calhoun 1

Granite City 9, Dupo 1

T.F. South 3, Granite City 1

Highland 29, Roxana 0

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 2, Staunton 0

Granite City 12, Greenville 2

Edwardsville 6, Mater Dei 5

Edwardsville 19, Mater Dei 3

Jersey 7, Alton 5

Breese Central 11, Roxana 7

Triad 7, EA-WR 3

GIRLS' SOCCER

Freeburg 5, Father McGivney 0