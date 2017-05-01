WEEKEND ROUNDUP: EHS boys track team wins rain-shortened Triad Invitational

The Edwardsville boys' track team placed first in a rain-shortened Triad Invitational on Friday.

The Tigers finished with 81 points and won the meet by 45 points over second-place Normal University.

A.J. Epenesa placed first in the discus in 178 feet, 6 inches, DeVonte' Tincher won the long jump in 22-7, Daval Torres came out on top in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.23 seconds and Edwardsville's freshman/sophomore 4x800 team of Jonah Durbin, Kyle Koons, Jacob Davis, Todd Baxter won in 8:38.52.

The Tigers won their fifth meet of the season. They also placed first in the large-school division of the Madison County meet, the Granite City Invitational, Norm Armstrong Invitational and Southwestern Illinois Relays.

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 5, Bay Port (Wis.) 1

Granite City 3, Batavia 0

GIRLS TRACK

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville and Alton finished second and third, respectively, at the Collinsvile Invitational on Friday.

The Tigers placed first in seven events and scored 142 points. The Redbirds won four events and scored 89 points.

Edwardsville got wins from Savannah Maloney (discus), Julianna Determan (3,200), Victoria Vegher (800), Abby Korak (1,600), the 4x800 team of Lorie Cashdollar, Melissa Spencer, Jaycie Hudson and Elise Krone, the 4x400 varsity team of Vegher, Cashdollor, Jaydi Swanson and Rachel Kubichek and the 4x400 junior varsity team of Hudson, Katherine Bobinski-Boyd, Maddie Miller and Amanda Mills.

Alton got wins from Ty'Riss Holloway (pole vault), Jeanea Epps (100), Kellie Mans (400) and the 4x200 team of Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alyssa Bean, Koran Mason-El and Danita Smith.

BOYS TENNIS

PITCHFORD INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville placed seventh out of 32 teams with 37 points at the Pitchford Invitational on Saturday at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray reached the finals of the No. 1 doubles match against Hinsdale Central. The championship match was called off in the second set due to rain.

Seth Lipe and Logan Pursell placed sixth in No. 2 doubles. They lost to Glenbrook North in the fifth-place match.

Erik Weiler was playing for 13th place in No. 1 singles before that match was rained out. Ben Bequette won a third-set tiebreaker over Hinsdale South in the 13th-place match in No. 2 singles.

OTHER BOYS TENNIS SCORES

Quincy 4, Edwardsville 1

Jefferson City 5, Edwardsville 0