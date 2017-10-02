WEEKEND ROUNDUP: EHS cross country girls win Peoria Invitational

The Edwardsville girls cross country team won the 3A division of the Peoria High Invitational with 44 points on Saturday at Detweiller Park.

EHS sophomore Abby Korak won the race with a 17:30.8, junior Abby Schrobilgen placed third with a 17:37.7 and junior Melissa Spencer came in fifth with a 17:50.1

Edwardsville finished ninth in the 3A boys race with 252 points and was led by Roland Prenzler with a 23rd-place finish in 15:12.5

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe placed fourth with a personal-best time of 14:43 in the 3A boys race. The Warriors placed 25th with a 720.

Alton placed 28th in the girls race and 29th in the boys race. Granite City came in 25th in the girls meet.

Father McGivney finished 22nd with 624 points in the 1A/2A boys race. Ross Bushur placed 26th with a 15:38.

Roxana finished 35th in the 1A/2A boys race and 29th in the girls race.

BOYS GOLF

MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL – Drew Wielgus became the second Granite City golfer in three years to shoot a hole-in-one after he fired an ace in the 17th hole at the Mascoutah Invitational on Saturday at Cardinal Creek Golf Course in Scott Air Force Base.

The senior finished with a 77 to lead the Warriors, who placed seventh in the tournament with a 351.

Wielgus' teammate, senior Grant Beanland, was the last Granite City golfer to shoot a hole-in-one in 2015.

PITTSFIELD INVITATIONAL – Marquette Catholic ended its regular season with a championship at the Pittsfield Invitational on Saturday.

The Explorers finished first with a 339. Kolten Bauer earned medalist honors with an 80. Jack Patterson also shot an 80 to finish second and Sam Cogan came in eighth with an 85.

ARNIE'S CUP – Edwardsville placed third out of six schools in the Arnie's Cup match play event at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Saturday.

The Tigers finished with 7 points. Neuqua Valley was first with 8.5 points and Providence Catholic came in second with 7.5.

Ben Tyrrell led EHS with two points, winning both of his matches.

NORMAL UNIVERSITY HIGH CLASSIC – Edwardsville finished fourth with a 323 in the Normal University High Classic at Weibring Golf Course in Normal. Zach Trimpe led the Tigers with a 77.

BOYS SOCCER

EA-WR 3, Roxana 2 (OT)

Edwardsville 4, St. Mary's 0

Jersey 6, Civic Memorial 0

Civic Memorial 4, McCluer North 2

Freeburg 5, Civic Memorial 3

Father McGivney 8, Roxana 1

Lincolnwood 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville 3, Sandburg 2

Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 2

Edwardsville 5, York 0

PURPLE AND GOLD INVITATIONAL – Alton placed fifth out of 15 teams with 32 points in the Purple and Gold Invitational over the weekend at Bloomington.

The Redbirds had fourth-place finishes from Cali Giertz and Nikki Lowe in singles, fifth-place finishes from Cali and Mackenzie Giertz and Abby Fischer/Hannah Macias in doubles and Macias and Maddie Saenz in singles and sixth-place finishes from Fischer and Mackenzie Giertz in singles.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Father McGivney def. Metro 25-20, 25-23

Father McGivney def. Clayton 25-17, 26-24

Father McGivney def. McCluer North 25-16, 20-25, 25-22

Roxana def. Mulberry Grove 25-6, 25-10

Roxana def. Edinburg 23-25, 25-11, 15-7

CROSS COUNTRY

JACKSONVILLE INVITATIONAL – Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River competed in the Dan Moy Invitational on Saturday at Jacksonville's Community Park.

The meet is divided into seven flights based on a runner's standings. For example, the team's No. 1 runner competes in the No. 1 flight and so on.

Civic Memorial's top finish came from Ryan Allison, who placed sixth with a 20:35.48 in the No. 3 girls flight.

EA-WR's best finish was 14th by Ryne White in the No. 3 boys flight.