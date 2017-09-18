WEEKEND ROUNDUP: EHS girls swimmers win Iron Invite

The Edwardsville girls swimming team came out on top in the Iron Invite on Saturday at Normal Community High School, placing first with 350 points.

The Tigers won the eight-team event by 16 points over Normal Community. They had second-place finishes from Taylor Seilheimer (diving), Josie Bushell (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle) and Emily Webb (500-yard freestyle) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Webb, Bushell, Savannah Grinter and Phoebe Gremaud.

EHS also had third place finishes from Savannah Grinter (200-yard freestyle), Gremaud (200-yard intermediate medley), Sahar Rabiei (50-yard freestyle) and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Rabiei, Autumn Grinter and Olivia Ramirez.

The Tigers began their season on Sept. 6 with a second-place finish in the O'Fallon Relays. Their next meet be at noon Saturday against Springfield and Sacred Heart-Griffin at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

BOYS SOCCER

Alton 2, Triad 1

Roxana 7, Vandalia 0

Edwardsville 3, Normal West 1

Metro East Lutheran 7, Gillespie 0

Jersey 3, EA-WR 1

Collinsville 5, Marquette 0

Mascoutah 7, Father McGivney 2

VOLLEYBALL

Granite City tied Civic Memorial 25-20, 15-25

Civic Memorial def. Southwestern 25-15, 25-17

Granite City def. Southwestern 25-10, 25-17

Red Bud def. Granite City 25-17, 25-18

Red Bud def. Civic Memorial 25-14, 25-21

Highland def. Granite City 25-8, 25-20

Highland def. Civic Memorial 25-18, 25-12

Metro East Lutheran def. Altamont 25-19, 25-23

Alton def. Metro East Lutheran 25-18, 26-24

Alton def. Cahokia 25-20, 25-19

Althoff def. Alton 25-7, 25-11

Altamont def. Alton 26-24, 25-16

Waterloo def. Alton 25-10, 25-18

Staunton def. Metro East Lutheran 25-18, 25-21

Cahokia def. Metro East Lutheran 25-18, 25-23

Belleville East def. Metro East Lutheran 25-15, 25-16

Lebanon def. EA-WR 25-12, 25-15

Vandalia def. EA-WR 25-16, 25-17

South Central def. EA-WR 25-18, 25-20

EA-WR def. Staunton JV 25-27, 25-19, 25-13

GIRLS TENNIS

Hinsdale Central 5, Edwardsville 0

Hinsdale South 3, Edwardsville 2

Lyons Township 3, Edwardsville 2

Highland Park 4, Edwardsville 1

BOYS GOLF

DRAGON INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville placed fourth out of 24 teams with a 310 at the Dragon Invitational on Saturday at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Seniors Tanner White and Ben Tyrrell each shot a 75 to lead the Tigers. White finished fifth and Tyrrell placed seventh.