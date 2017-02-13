WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eleven area wrestlers advance to state tournament

WRESTLING

CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers will send four wrestlers to the Class 3A state tournament in Champaign this weekend.

Luke Odom, Noah Surtin, Rafael Roman and Baylor Montgomery will be the Tigers' state representatives. Odom won a sectional title at 106, Surtin placed second at 113 and Roman and Montgomery finished third at 145 and 152, respectively.

Odom beat Matt Ramos of Lockport 7-0 in the 106 championship match. Surtin lost to Marian Catholic's Travis Ford-Melton 8-3 in the 113 title match, Roman beat Oswego's Allen Swanson 11-1 in the 145 third-place match and Montgomery defeated Plainfield Central's Jared Ellingwood by medical forfeit in the 152 third-place match.

Granite City senior Kyle Thompson will head to state for the second straight year after beating Bolingbrook's Isaiah Herrera 3-1 in sudden death overtime in the sectional title match. He beat Plainfield North's Matt Hennessey, the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the state, 3-2 in the semifinals.

Alton senior Keontay Holmes qualified for state after placing second at 182. He lost to Marian Catholic's Kordell Norfleet by technical fall in the championship match.

CLASS 1A VANDALIA SECTIONAL – The East Alton-Wood River Oilers got a pair of champions in Drew Sobol and Zac Blasioli in the Vandalia Sectional on Saturday.

Sobol pinned Monticello's Ethan O'Linc in the first period of the 106 championship match and Blasioli pinned Harrisburg's Kody Cavender in the second period of the 132 title match.

Jon Wright will join Sobol and Blasioli at state after finishing fourth at 285, losing to Anna-Jonesboro's Nick Jiminez in the third-place match.

Brett Nyswonger will be Roxana's lone state representative after he placed second at 285. He lost 1-0 to Vandalia's Anthony Enlow in the championship match.

CLASS 2A MASCOUTAH SECTIONAL – Civic Memorial senior Brandon Carpenter earned a trip to the Class 2A state tournament after finishing second at 195 at the Mascoutah Sectional.

Carpenter lost 3-1 to Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Crowley in the championship match. He will take a 35-3 record into state.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

EA-WR 55, BUNKER HILL 49 – The Oilers celebrated their first Prairie State Conference win of the season after beating the Minutemen on Friday at home.

Jamie Roustio finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Englar had 10 points and Joel Biesk added eight points to lead EA-WR, which improved to 7-18 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

The Oilers lost their first three conference games to Marquette Catholic, Nokomis and Mount Olive. They will play another league game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Metro East Lutheran, their final home contest of the season.

EA-WR drew the No. 12 seed in the Class 2A Gibault Regional and will play ninth-seeded Red Bud in a first-round game at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 63, WOODLAWN 44; METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, RIVERTON 44 – The Knights climbed over the .500 mark after picking up a pair of victories over the Woodlawn Cardinals and Riverton Hawks over the weekend.

MELHS improved to 14-13 with two regular season games remaining. The Knights play at EA-WR at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Edwardsville school played its final home game of the season on Friday against Woodlawn. Noah Coddington scored 23 points and Braden Woolsey finished with 13 to lead the Knights.

Woolsey scored 16 to lead MELHS to a win over Riverton on Saturday in the Riverton Shootout. JJ Schwarz added 14.

The Knights, who have won 10 of their last 12 games, drew the No. 2 seed in the Mount Olive Regional and will play the winner of Mount Olive and Father McGivney in the semifinals on Feb. 21.

EDWARDSVILLE 71, GRANITE CITY 29 – Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo picked up career win No. 701 after his team cruised to a win over the Warriors on Friday.

Jack Marinko scored 15 points and Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen each had 11 to lead Edwardsville, which improved to 22-1 overall and 9-1 in Southwestern Conference play with four regular season games left. The Tigers will play a road game against Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Granite City dropped to 1-19 overall and 0-10 in conference play and will play a road game against O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Jacob Spears scored nine points to lead the Warriors.

BRUSSELS 42, FATHER MCGIVNEY 29 – Logan Shumate scored 13 points and Alex Loeffler added 11 to lead the Griffins in their home season finale to the Raiders on Friday.

Father McGivney lost its seventh straight game and dropped to 2-23 with two regular season games to go. It will play a road game on Tuesday at Marissa.

The Griffins will play Mount Olive in a first-round game of the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional on Feb. 20.