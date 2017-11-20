WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Father McGivney wins Dupo Cat Classic title

× Expand Submitted photo The Father McGivney girls basketball team poses with its Dupo Cat Classic tournament championship plaque on Saturday.

With Anna McKee leading the way, the Father McGivney girls basketball team brought home its first Dupo Cat Classic championship.

McKee, a freshman, scored a game-high 21 points to lift the Griffins to a 40-39 win over the Gibault Hawks in the championship game of the eight-team Dupo tournament on Saturday. It's the first tournament championship in program history.

The Father McGivney girls basketball team joined the girls volleyball team and the boys cross country teams as the only squads from the Glen Carbon school to win championships. This fall, the girls volleyball team won the McCluer North tournament and the boys cross country team came out on top in the New Athens Invitational.

The Griffins, in their second year on varsity play, started tournament play on Tuesday with a 65-35 win over Madison. They advanced to the championship game after beating last year's tournament champion Roxana 44-32 in the semifinals.

With the win over Gibault on Saturday, Father McGivney is off to its first 3-0 start in school history. The Griffins will look to go 4-0 at 7:30 tonight, when they travel to Bunker Hill.

McKee was the only Father McGivney player in double figures against Gibault. She scored 52 points in the three games of the tournament.

Faith Robbins added eight points for the Griffins, who finished seventh in last year's Dupo tournament.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Civic Memorial 69, Taylorville 29

Civic Memorial 67, Mount Zion 20

Civic Memorial 67, Jacksonville 21

Marquette Catholic 54, New Athens 30

EA-WR 44, Madison 37

Metro East Lutheran 48, Waterloo 28

Jersey 41, Alton 39

Marissa 38, Roxana 24

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 4, Chaminade 4

GIRLS SWIMMING

IHSA STATE MEET – The Edwardsville girls' swimming season came to an end on Friday as three of its entries were eliminated in the preliminaries at the IHSA state meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

Taylor Seilheimer placed 30th out of 48 with a 177.15 in the diving competition. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Sahar Rabiei, Autumn Grinter, Allison Naylor and Josie Bushell placed 33rd out of 35 with a 1:40.35 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Grinter, Phoebe Gremaud and Emily Webb finished 33rd out of 35 with a 3:41.50.

Seilheimer, Rabiei and Webb – all seniors – had their high school swimming careers come to an end on Friday.