WEEKEND ROUNDUP: GC's Hard throws 300 game at Triad Boys Bowling Regional

Ricky Hard had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday at the Triad Boys Bowling Regional at Camelot Bowl.

The Granite City senior threw a perfect 300 game in the third game. And he also earned a trip back to the sectional tournament after a year hiatus.

Hard finished fifth with a six-game score of 1,349 to clinch a berth to the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday at NuBowl Lanes.

Corey Hard – Ricky's brother – and Cody Kuenkler are the other Granite City bowlers who also clinched berths to the sectional round. Kuenkler finished 14th with an 1,190 and Corey Hard finished in a tie for 25th with a 1,082.

Ricky Hard took over first place in the regional with a 774 after bowling a 300 in the third game. He finished one place short of getting a medal in the tournament.

The Hard brothers will head to the sectional round for the third time. They competed in sectionals in their freshman and sophomores seasons, but didn't compete in their junior seasons.

GCHS sophomore David Reagan came up two places shy of qualifying for sectionals for the second year in a row. He finished 29th with a 1,067.

The Warriors came one place short of qualifying for sectionals as a team as they finished fifth with a 5,643. Collinsville (6,476), Centralia (5,942), Triad and Highland made up the top four in the regional.

The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to sectionals.

Zak Keiser will be the Edwardsville Tigers' lone representative at the Mount Vernon Sectional after finishing 22nd with an 1,115. The Tigers finished 10th with a 5,008.

Metro East Lutheran placed 11th with a 4,072 and didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

Triad's Bryce Pisetta won the individual championship with a 1,403.

The Mount Vernon Sectional is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. The top five teams and top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to state competition on Jan. 26-27 at St. Clair Bowl.

WRESTLING

EA-WR 51, Hillsboro 16

EA-WR 66, Red Bud 6

EA-WR 72, Metro East Lutheran 6

Civic Memorial 36, Metro East Lutheran 30

Civic Memorial 30, Hillsboro 24

Carlinville 45, Civic Memorial 18

Hillsboro 36, Metro East Lutheran 24

GENESEO TOURNAMENT – Granite City sophomore Reide Wilson won a championship in the 182-pound division at the Geneseo Tournament over the weekend, beating Cade Parker of Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) 8-4 in the title match.

Wilson was the lone tournament champion for the Warriors, who placed 10th out of 17 teams with 75 points.

Also for Granite City, Jared Skaggs finished second at 152 after losing to Garrick Walker of Glenwood 5-0 in the title match. Chase Nelson came in third at 195 and Nathan Nelson placed sixth at 113.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Granite City 57, Belleville East 56

Civic Memorial 69, Litchfield 36

Greenville 53, Roxana 49

Hillsboro 41, EA-WR 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 49, Lift For Life 38

Nokomis 46, EA-WR 40

Murphysboro 67, Metro East Lutheran 42