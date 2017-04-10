WEEKEND ROUNDUP: GCHS girls' kickers capture St. Louis Soccer Classic White Division title

The Granite City girls soccer team captured the White Division of the St. Louis Soccer Classic over the weekend at St. Joseph's Academy in St. Louis.

The Warriors finished 3-0 in the tournament, coming from behind to beat Cor Jesu 2-1 on Friday and beating Nerinx Hall 1-0 and Parkway South 2-0 on Saturday. Granite City improved to 8-0 and is off to its best start since 2008, when it started 12-0-3.

The Warriors trailed Cor Jesu 1-0 at halftime before getting goals from Rian Hutson and Callie Kirksey in the second half.

Megan Jones scored the lone goal in the first half in Granite City's win over Nerinx Hall on Saturday morning. Grace Neidhardt and Emma Dutko scored goals for the Warriors in their victory over Parkway South later in the day.

Granite City returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Belleville West in its home opener at Gene Baker Field. The Warriors are 1-0 in Southwestern Conference play.

BASEBALL

Marquette Catholic 20, Cahokia 0

Marquette Catholic 23, Cahokia 3

Marquette Catholic 6, Metro East Lutheran 0

MICDS 11, Alton 8

Alton 11, MICDS 10

O'Fallon 4, Civic Memorial 0

Civic Memorial 11, Staunton 5

Calhoun 9, EA-WR 4

EA-WR 4, Red Bud 3

Red Bud 18, EA-WR 1

Sacred Heart-Griffin 9, Edwardsville 8

Granite City 1, Alton 0

Triad 10, Granite City 3

Triad 5, Granite City 3

SOFTBALL

Alton 5, Southwestern 2

Granite City 8, Civic Memorial 4

Edwardsville 6, Triad 5

Edwardsville 10, Normal Community 2

Edwardsville 14, Normal Community 1

Metro East Lutheran 4, Nokomis 2

Jersey 10, Metro East Lutheran 0

Highland 5, Marquette Catholic 2

Marquette Catholic 12, Althoff 0

EA-WR 9, Mascoutah 8

Gillespie 8, Roxana 0

GIRLS' SOCCER

Alton 2, Oakville 1

Litchfield 6, EA-WR 0

Normal Community 1, Edwardsville 0

Highland 6, Father McGivney 1

BOYS' TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 5, West Aurora 4

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers had six first-place finishes in their victory in the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational on Saturday.

The meet is divided into two divisions – Division I and Division II. EHS finished with 118 points – 64 in Division I and 54 in Division II.

In Division, Jaycie Hudson won the 3,200, Kendra Griggs placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, Abby Korak came out on top in the 1,600 and the Tigers won the 3,200 and 1,600-meter relays.

Melissa Spencer won he 1,600 in Division II.