WEEKEND ROUNDUP: GCHS girls' kickers pick up a pair of wins at Parkway Central Showcase

The Granite City Warriors girls' soccer team improved to 4-0 with a pair of wins in the Parkway Central Showcase over the weekend.

Granite City defeated Timberland 2-0 on Friday and Fort Zumwalt West 3-1 on Saturday.

Lexi Grote scored three goals in the soccer event at Lou Fusz Soccer Field in Maryland Heights, Mo., one against Timberland and two against Fort Zumwalt West. Grace Neidhardt scored a goal against Timberland and Kenzie Hawkins had a goal against Fort Zumwalt West.

The Warriors, who also had wins over Naperville Central and Triad, return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at O'Fallon in their Southwestern Conference opener.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Civic Memorial 5, Parkway North 0

Marquette Catholic 1, Parkway Central 0

Francis Howell North 3, Alton 2

Alton 5, Springfield (Mo.) Central 0

Edwardsville 0, Neuqua Valley 0

Edwardsville 2, Fort Smith (Ark.) Southside 1

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 4, Calhoun 0

Triad 13, EA-WR 0

EA-WR 7, Red Bud 4

Belleville East 7, Alton 5

Granite City 8, Roxana 7

Roxana 14, Granite City 5

Litchfield 7, Roxana 0

BASEBALL

Roxana 4, Litchfield 3

Roxana 10, Dupo 6

Freeburg 4, Marquette Catholic 3

Freeburg 10, Marquette Catholic 0

McCluer North 2, Civic Memorial 0

Civic Memorial 11, MICDS 1

Edwardsville 11, East St. Louis 0

Edwardsville 10, Parkway South 0

Granite City 5, Rock Falls 3

ICE HOCKEY

Edwardsville 10, Marriotts Ridge, Md., 0

Edwardsville 6, Orange Lutheran, Calif., 4

Santa Margarita, Calif., 2, Edwardsville 1 (OT)

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville def. Metro East Lutheran 25-16, 25-23

Edwardsville def. O'Fallon Christian 25-19, 25-17

Edwardsville def. Vianney 25-22, 15-25, 15-10

St. Dominic def. Metro East Lutheran 27-25, 22-25, 16-14

Metro East Lutheran def. Webster Groves 16-25, 25-19, 15-11

GIRLS TRACK

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers placed first in four events and finished second out of 15 teams with 113 points in the Belleville West Invitational on Friday.

Lorie Cashdollar came out on top in the 800, Abby Korak won the 1,600, Jaycie Hudson placed first in the 3,200 and the 3,200-meter relay team of Korak, Maddie Miller, Julianna Determan and Elise Krone picked up a victory.

Alton placed fourth with 56 points. Katie Mans picked up the Redbirds' only win, placing first in the high jump.

TyKiaza Jones won the 300-meter hurdles for the only victory for Granite City, which finished 10th with 31 points.