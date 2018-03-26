WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Granite City kickers go 2-0 at Parkway Central Showcase

The Granite City girls soccer team is off to another blazing start.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 after picking up a pair of victories in the Parkway College Showcase over the weekend at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, Mo., beating Marquette (Mo.) 2-0 and Glenbard West 2-0.

Megan Jones and Callie Kirksey each scored goals for the Warriors in their win over Marquette on Friday. Anna Stearns earned player of the game honors.

Maya Ware and Kenzie Hawkins scored a goal apiece in the victory over Glenbard West. Ware received the player of the game award.

Goalkeeper Viktoria Johnson earned shutouts in both contests.

It's the second year in a row the Warriors finished 2-0 in the Parkway College Showcase. Last year, Granite City beat Timberland and Fort Zumwalt West in the event en route to an 8-0 start. The team went on to finish 14-6.

The Warriors have outscored their opponents 5-0 after their first three matches in the 2018 season. They'll look to remain undefeated at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when they take on the Triad Knights at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILLINOIS TOP TIMES INVITATIONAL – Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe was the only area athlete to pick up a win in the Illinois Top Times Indoor Invitational over the weekend at the Illinois Weslelyan University.

O'Keefe won the 1,600 with a time of 4:19.26 in the Class 3A boys division, making it the second time this season he won the event at indoor competition. He also placed first at the Gene Armer Invitational on March 17.

Alton, Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River were the other teams that competed in the indoor meet.

Alton got a third-place finish from Deonte McGoy in the 60-meter dash and eighth-place finishes from Johnathan Bumpers in the 60-meter hurdles and Cassius Havis in the 800. Edwardsville got a fourth-place finish from Francesco Romano in the 800, a sixth-place finish from Roland Prenzler in the 3,200 and a seventh-place finish from Abby Korak in the 1,600. Both Alton and Edwardsville competed in the 3A division.

EA-WR's Jayden Ulrich finished third in the shot put in 37-11.5 in the Class 2A girls division.

Marquette got a fourth-place finish from Kaleb Ware in the 400, a 10th-place finish from the 800-meter relay team of Ware, Davion Simmons, Da'von Berry and Aaron Gregory and a pair of 13th-place finishes from Riley Vickrey in the 1,600 and 3,200 in the Class 1A division.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 6, DeSoto 0

Visitation Academy 3, Alton 1

Alton 1, Villa Duchesne 0

DeSoto 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East JV 2, Granite City 0

Belleville West 2, Granite City 0

Lafayette 2, Granite City 0

Metro East Lutheran 2, Alton 0

Lutheran St. Charles 2, Alton 0

Belleville East 2, Alton 0

Belleville East 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Metro East Lutheran 2, Lutheran St. Charles 0

Granite City 2, Lutheran St. Charles 0

Belleville East JV 2, Alton 0

Granite City 2, Belleville East JV 0

Lutheran St. Charles 2, Alton 0

Lafayette 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Belleville East 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Edwardsville 2, Joliet Catholic 0

Edwardsville 2, Oswego 0

Edwardsville 2, Bolingbrook 0

Metea Valley 2, Edwardsville 1

Lincoln-Way West 2, Edwardsville 1