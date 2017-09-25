WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Granite City's O'Keefe wins Springfield Invitational

Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe won the Springfield Invitational for the third straight year on Saturday.

He placed first in the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds at Lincoln Park in Springfield. It's the fourth victory of the season for O'Keefe, who also came out on top in the Granite City, Collinsville and Alton meets.

Granite City placed sixth in the boys race with 197 points. Jeremiah Perry finished 32nd with a 17:34 and Tyler Tindall placed 50th with an 18:27.

The Warriors finished ninth with 258 points in the girls race. Claire Sykes was the team's top finisher, placing 42nd with a 21:53.

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 1, Normal 0

Father McGivney 3, Murphysboro 0

Washington (Mo.) 2, Alton 0

Gibault 8, Metro East Lutheran 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alton tied University City 23-25, 25-10

Alton tied Ritenour 25-21, 23-25

Ladue def. Alton 25-20, 25-18

Alton def. Hazelwood East 25-9, 25-16

Alton def. University City 25-10, 25-3

CROSS COUNTRY

FREEBURG INVITATIONAL – Father McGivney had a pair of runners finish in the top 20 in the boys race of the Freeburg Invitatonal on Saturday at Smithton Park.

Tyler Guthrie finished 12th with a 16:56 and Zach Brasel came in 20th with a 17:16 for the Griffins, who placed 11th with 317 points.

East Alton-Wood River finished 16th in the boys race with 437 points. Nikolas Duley and Chase Wallendorff finished 72nd and 73rd, respectively.

Metro East Lutheran 15th with 430 points in the girls division and 23rd with 621 points in the boys race.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cor Jesu 2, Edwardsville 1

GIRLS GOLF

LADY DRAGON CLASSIC – Edwardsville placed fourth out of 17 teams with a 347 at the Lady Dragon Classic on Saturday at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Addasyn Zeller finished fifth with a 9-over-81 to lead the Tigers.