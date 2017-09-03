WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette boys golfers win Catholic Tournament

With Kolten Bauer and Jack Patterson leading the way, the Marquette boys golf team won the All-Catholic Tournament on Saturday at the Woodlands.

The Explorers finished first with a 324. They won the tournament by six strokes over Althoff. Father McGivney came in sixth with a 458.

Bauer earned medalist honors with a 73 and Patterson finished second with a 76. Sam Cogan shot an 83 and William Roderfield had a 92 to round out the scoring for Marquette.

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 7, Whitfield 0

Edwardsville 1, Oak Park-River Forest 1

Edwardsville 2, Collegiate (Ky.) 2

BOYS SOCCER

Quincy 4, Alton 1

Springfield 4, Granite City 0

Highland 5, Father McGivney 0

BOYS GOLF

ANTIGUA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL INVITATIONAL -- The Edwardsville Tigers placed 17th out of 24 teams with a 624 at the Antigua National High School Invitational at Whirlwind Golf Course in Chandler, Ariz., outside Phoenix.

Tanner White led the Tigers with a two-day score of 150. Ben Tyrrell finished with a 152, shooting a 76 in both days.

Edwardsville was one of three Illinois schools that competed in the tournament. The others were Providence Catholic and Hinsdale Central.

GIRLS TENNIS

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN TOURNAMENT -- The Alton girls tennis team placed fifth out of 14 teams with 16 points in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament on Saturday at Springfield.

Hannah Macias finished third at No. 2 singles, Abby Fischer came in fifth in No. 1 singles and Maddie Saenz placed sixth at No. 3 singles.