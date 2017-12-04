WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette boys knock off Nokomis in conference opener

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team remained undefeated by squeaking past the Nokomis Redskins 39-36 on Friday in its Prairie State Conference opener at home.

Isaiah Ervin scored 10 points to lead the Explorers, who improved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the PSC. They will play another conference game against Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

Marquette beat MELHS on Nov. 25 to win the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic championship. The Alton school also had wins over Lebanon, Marissa, Southwestern and Civic Memorial.

The Explorers are the defending Prairie State Conference champs. They won the league title with a 5-0 mark last year.

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 39, Staley (Mo.) 36

Whitfield 41, Edwardsville 30

Edwardsville 53, Fort Zumwalt West 16

Edwardsville 41, Francis Howell Central 39

Edwardsville 46, Holt (Mo.) 15

Edwardsville 51, Staley (JV) 15

Edwardsville 52, Northwest (Mo.) 18

Oak Park-River Forest 66, Granite City 10

De Kalb 49, Granite City 12

Deerfield 43, Granite City 27

PRINCIPIA TOURNAMENT – Metro East Lutheran finished 10th with 27 points in the Principia Tournament on Saturday.

Timmy Lott led the Knights with three wins in the 220-pound division.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlinville 49, EA-WR 32

Carrollton 52, Roxana 40

Marissa 50, Father McGivney 26

BOWLING

ABE LINCOLN TOURNAMENT – The Alton boys bowling team placed third with a 6,125 in the Abe Lincoln Tournament on Saturday at King Pin Lanes in Springfield.

The Redbirds had top-10 finishes from Gavin Taylor and Derek Henderson. Taylor placed sixth with a 1,317 and Henderson came in eighth with a 1,296.

O'Fallon won the boys title with a 6,397 and Collinsville Purple came in second with a 6,132.

Alton placed 15th with a 3,947 in the girls division. Alex Bergin placed ninth with an 1,127 to lead the Redbirds.

Granite City finished 13th with a 5,176 in the boys division and 19th with a 3,699 in the girls division.

Corey Hard was the Warriors' top bowler in the boys division, finishing 18th with a 1,207. Morgan Fazio led the GCHS girls with an 873.