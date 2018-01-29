WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette boys rout EA-WR, win Prairie State Conference title

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

The championships continue to pile up for the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team.

The Explorers won the Prairie State Conference title after cruising to an 89-20 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in their conference finale on Friday at EA-WR.

The 89 points marked a season high for Marquette, which improved to 22-0 and will return to action on at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Madison.

Reagan Snider scored 25 points, Jake Hall had 15, Chris Hartrich finished with 14 and Isaiah Ervin added 13 for the Explorers, who led 22-0 after the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime.

Marquette finished conference play at 5-0. The Alton school began its conference season on Dec. 1 with a 39-36 win over Nokomis before pulling off double digit victories in its next four games, including Friday's contest against the Oilers.

The Explorers have won titles in three tournaments this season. They placed first in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off Classic, the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament and the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic.

Jake Wells scored seven points to lead EA-WR, which dropped to 5-16.

The Oilers began their conference season on Friday. They were scheduled to play another league game against Nokomis on Saturday, but it was postponed until Feb. 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Granite City 50, Brussels 33

Alton 43, Hillsboro (Mo.) 31

Routt 52, Marquette Catholic 35

West Central 63, Metro East Lutheran 43

Metro East Lutheran 61, Greenfield/Northwestern 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

Father McGivney 37, Bunker Hill 32

Metro East Lutheran 71, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 42

Belleville West 82, Edwardsville 53

Carlinville 53, Roxana 45

Rock Island 60, Alton 53

Collinsville 61, Civic Memorial 42

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 69, Peoria Richwoods 3

Edwardsville 72, Peoria Notre Dame 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE DUALS – The Civic Memorial Eagles finished fourth in the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals with a 2-3 record on Saturday at Jerseyville.

The Eagles beat Highland and Waterloo for their only victories. Triad won the tournament with a 5-0 record.

Brady Christeson (152) and brothers Caine (106) and Caleb Tyus (113) finished 5-0 in the tournament.

KYLE THRASHER TOURNAMENT – The Alton Redbirds placed 13th with 70 points and had three wrestlers place in the top 5 at the Kyle Thrasher Tournament on Saturday at Francis Howell High.

Courteney Wilson led Alton with a third-place finish at 152, followed by Pierre Evans in fourth at 145 and Garrett Sims in fifth at 126.

LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL – The Roxana Shells placed seventh with 95.5 points and had six wrestlers place in the top six at the Rich Lovellette Panther Tournament in Litchfield.

Alex Maguire was the Shells' top finisher, placing second at 145 after losing to Orion's James Schnerre, Roxana also had fifth-place finishes from Zach Hayes (120), Matthew Olbert (126) and Blake Harkey (195) and Cody Cherry and Jordan Katzmarek were sixth at 113 and 132, respectively.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT – Roxana's Christian Bertoletti placed 32nd with a 12-game score of 2,463 in the IHSA boys bowling state tournament over the weekend at St. Clair Bowl.

Bertoletti competed in both days of the state tournament. He shot a 1,200 in the first day of competition on Friday to advance to the second day.

Bertoletti made his second state trip. Last year, he came up five places short of qualifying for the second day.The Alton Redbirds were eliminated on Friday after finishing 23rd out of 24 teams with a 5,181. Matt Engdale shot a 1,099 to lead the Redbirds, who competed at state for the fourth time in five years and the 11th time in program history.

BOYS SWIMMING

SPRINGFIELD INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers won the five-team Springfield Invitational with 255 points on Saturday at Eisenhower Pool.

The Tigers placed first in eight events. Logan Mills won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly, Mathiew Doyle took first place in the 500-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle, McLain Oertle came out on top in the 100-yard breaststroke, Noah May won the 200-yard freestyle and the Tigers finished first in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.