WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette boys win second straight Sparta tournament title

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team won the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic for the second year in a row after beating the Murphysboro Red Devils 55-43 in the championship game on Saturday night.

Nick Hemann scored 17 points and Isaiah Ervin finished with 11 to lead the Explorers, who finished 4-0 in the Sparta tournament and improved to 20-0. They also won their third tournament title this season. Marquette also came out on top in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Classic and the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

Reagan Snider and Sammy Green earned first-team all-tournament honors, while Ervin was named on the second team.

The Explorers beat Red Bud, Steeleville and Freeburg in pool play to advance to the title game against Murphysboro. Last year, the Alton school beat the Red Devils 56-52 in the Sparta championship game.

Marquette has eight regular season games remaining, including a home game against Lift For Life Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS BOWLING

MOUNT VERNON SECTIONAL – After a year hiatus, the Alton boys bowling team is back in the IHSA state tournament.

The Redbirds earned a trip to this weekend's state tournament at St. Clair Bowl after finishing sixth with a 5,991 at the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday at NuBowl Lanes. Alton will make its 11th state appearance and its fourth trip in the last five years.

Joining the Redbirds at state will be Roxana junior Christian Bertoletti. He advanced to state after bowling a 1,336. The Shells, who competed at sectionals as a team for the first time, placed ninth with a 5,801. Bertoletti will compete at state for the second year in a row.

Alton, which won the Jersey Regional championship last week, edged Highland by seven pins to earn the sixth and final state-qualifying spot. Derek Henderson finished fourth with a 1,346 to lead the Redbirds and earned a medal. Justin Milliman, who won the Jersey Regional individual title a week ago, was 25th with a 1,253.

Also on Saturday, Granite City senior Ricky Hard, who bowled a 300 game in last week's Triad Regional, placed 20th with a 1,270, coming up five places short of state-qualifying bid. The Warriors' two other sectional qualifiers, Cody Kuenkler and Corey Hard, placed 78th and 86th, respectively.

Civic Memorial's Zac Cathorall came in 53rd, Sam Cogan and Luke Simmons of Marquette Catholic finished 89th and 95th, respectively, and Edwardsville's Zak Keiser placed 96th.

The state tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 56, Father McGivney 35

Alton 63, Calvary 46

Quincy Notre Dame 58, Granite City 26

Jersey 63, Metro East Lutheran 52

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 55, Salem 39

Centralia 76, Edwardsville 53

Alton 64, Columbia 56

Roxana 44, EA-WR 33

Metro East Lutheran 55, Lebanon 32

Granite City 64, Brentwood 51

Valmeyer 51, Father McGivney 33

BOYS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 103, Glenwood 81

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Vianney 3

WRESTLING

HICKMAN TOURNAMENT – The Edwardsville Tigers won the 20-team Hickman Tournament over the weekend at Columbia, Mo.

Four Edwardsville wrestlers won championships. They were Noah Surtin (120), Luke Odom (132), Sam Martin (195) and Josh Anderson (220). Surtin and Odom each have one loss this season.

The Tigers also got third-place finishes from Maxon Karnes (113) and Jack Evans (126) and fourth-place efforts from Grant Matarelli (106), Will Zupanci (145) and Caleb Harrold (160).

ROCKET INVITE – The East Alton-Wood River Oilers placed fifth out of 16 teams with 121.5 points at the Rocket Invite on Saturday at Rochester High School.

Jake Erslon was the only Oiler to place first in the tournament. He won the 170-pound title after beating Grant Ripperda of Riverton 1-0 in the championship match. Erslon won a Mount Olive tournament championship earlier this season.

Seven other EA-WR wrestlers placed in the tournament. They were Sebastian Ledesma (2nd, 106), Gabe Grimes (3rd, 195), Zach Kincade (3rd, 220) Dae'Shawn Warren (4th, 138), Austin Hammond (5th, 126), Josh Franklin (5th, 152) and Brody Newberry (5th, 182),

TOM LAHEY TOURNAMENT – The Granite City Warriors finished ninth out of 16 teams with 66.5 points in the Tom Lahey Tournament at Stagg High School.

Chase Nelson turned in the Warriors' top finish, placing second at 195 after losing to Sandburg's Nate Goodman in the finals. Braden Dipple placed fifth at 145 and Nathan Nelson came in sixth at 113.