WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette netters place 3rd at sectionals; qualifies two doubles teams to state

The Marquette Catholic boys tennis team came within a whisker of winning its first sectional championship in 28 years when it competed in the Class 1A Triad Sectional on Thursday and Friday.

The Explorers finished third in the 10-team tournament with 24 points, one point behind Triad and Mascoutah. Triad was awarded the sectional title due to a tiebreaker and Mascoutah was awarded second. Both teams scored 25 points.

The Explorers will both of their doubles teams to the Class 1A state tournament, which starts on Thursday in suburban Chicago. Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey won the sectional title after beating Sean Froidcouer and Brendan Gregg 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match. Joe Segneri and A.J. Bower also qualified after placing fourth, losing to Triad's Zach Rosenthal and Cameron Little 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the third-place match.

Claywell will compete at state for the second straight year. He played in singles in the '16 tournament.

Also for the Explorers, Alex Cowsley and Peter Wendle came up one victory short of qualifying for state in singles. They both were knocked out in the singles quarterfinals.

Civic Memorial placed eighth with two points. Toby Singleton scored the Eagles' only points in the tournament after beating Roxana's Trustin Dunse in two sets in the first round in singles.

Speaking of Roxana, the Shells didn't score any points. Austin Hall was eliminated in the first round in singles and both doubles teams were knocked out in the first round.

The boys postseason tennis tournament is played under a two-class system for the first time this year. In the past years, Marquette, Roxana and CM competed in the same sectional with large schools such as Edwardsville and Alton.

BOYS' TRACK

SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER SECTIONAL – Roxana junior Jordan Hawkins will compete in the state track meet for the second straight year after placing second in the discus in 160 feet, 9 inches at the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional.

Hawkins was one of four athletes who qualified for state in the discus. Decatur Eisenhower's Drew Thaxton won the event with 163-6. Lanphier's Austin Scheib and Rochester's Clay Alewelt also advanced.

Last year, Hawkins won a sectional championship in the discus at the Springfield Lanphier Sectional. He went on to place fourth at state.

Roxana finished 14th with nine points in this year's sectional and Hawkins scored eight of those points. The other point came from its 800-meter relay team of Joey Johnson, Ken Wilson, Michael Cherry and Larry Lowe. The team finished sixth with a 1:36.94.

Civic Memorial finished 15th with seven points. The Eagles had fifth-place finishes from Jayden Heeren (long jump), Ricky Beck (800) and Ean McIntire (110-meter hurdles) and sixth-place finishes from Michael Stevenson (long jump) and the 4x8 team of Beck, Cohl Callies, Parker Borth and Keante Hardimon.

EA-WR scored zero points. The Oilers' best finish was a seventh-place effort from their 4x8 team of Trenten Darr, Chase Wallendorff, Ryne White and Brendan Springman.

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 3, Effingham 1

Effingham 6, Civic Memorial 5

Edwardsville 7, Triad 2

Triad 4, Edwardsville 2

Edwardsville 11, Springfield 1

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 6, Waterloo 2

Triad 5, Alton 0