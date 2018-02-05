WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette's Ervin pours in 31 points against McCluer North

Isaiah Ervin helped the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team remain unbeaten by turning in a solid performance against the McCluer North Stars on Friday.
The Marquette junior scored a career-high 31 points – including five 3-pointers – to lead the Explorers to a 50-48 win over the Stars. Ervin was the only Marquette player in double figures.
The Explorers improved to 24-0 with four regular season games remaining. The Alton school is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a road game against Highland, which is 17-7.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Alton 62, Belleville East 54
EA-WR 53, Brussels 41
Okawville 76, Roxana 40
Collinsville 64, Granite City 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Metro East Lutheran 46, Springfield Lutheran 44
Carlinville 47, EA-WR 37
MID-STATES HOCKEY
Chaminade 5, Edwardsville 2
Oakville 5, Edwardsville 1