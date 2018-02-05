WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette's Ervin pours in 31 points against McCluer North

Isaiah Ervin helped the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team remain unbeaten by turning in a solid performance against the McCluer North Stars on Friday.

The Marquette junior scored a career-high 31 points – including five 3-pointers – to lead the Explorers to a 50-48 win over the Stars. Ervin was the only Marquette player in double figures.

The Explorers improved to 24-0 with four regular season games remaining. The Alton school is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a road game against Highland, which is 17-7.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Alton 62, Belleville East 54

EA-WR 53, Brussels 41

Okawville 76, Roxana 40

Collinsville 64, Granite City 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Metro East Lutheran 46, Springfield Lutheran 44

Carlinville 47, EA-WR 37

MID-STATES HOCKEY

Chaminade 5, Edwardsville 2

Oakville 5, Edwardsville 1