WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette's Jones, Roxana duo advance to state in girls tennis

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville's Abby Schrobilgen and Abby Korak battle for first place in the girls race of the Southwestern Conference meet on Friday in O'Fallon. Edwardsville won SWC titles in both boys and girls divisions.

Marquette's Shelby Jones is heading back to the state tournament after finishing fourth in singles in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional over the weekend.

Jones, a senior, will play in her third state tournament. She also competed at state in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jones didn't qualify for state in her junior year. She lost in the second round in last year's Triad Sectional.

Jones lost to Triad's Caitlyn Smith 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 in the third-place match on Saturday. She clinched a state berth by beating Lauren Gegen of Roxana in two sets in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Joining Jones at state will be Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo. They will make their first state appearance after placing fourth in doubles at sectionals. They lost to Quincy Notre Dame's Clair Moore and Emily Vonderheide 5-7 7-5, 2-6 in the third-place match.

Marquette finished fourth in the nine-team sectional with 14 points. Roxana placed fifth with 10.

Civic Memorial's season ended with a sixth-place finish with eight points and didn't get any state qualifiers. East Alton-Wood River and Metro East Lutheran scored zero points.

CROSS COUNTRY

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE MEET – The Edwardsville Tigers picked up a sweep at the Southwestern Conference meet on Friday at the O'Fallon High campus in Milburn Road, winning both boys and girls titles.

It marked the first time since 2005 the Tigers swept the SWC championships. The boys won their first title since 2008, while the girls came out on top for the third straight year.

EHS won the girls meet with 18 points. Abby Korak won the individual title with a time of 17:52.54, her first SWC championship. She was followed by Abby Schrobilgen (second), Melissa Spencer (third), Emiley England (fourth), Jaycie Hudson (eighth) and Elise Krone (ninth).

The Tigers won the boys meet with 23 points. Roland Prenzler, Francesco Romano, Jack Pifer and Max Hartmann finished second through fifth and Holden Potter came in ninth.

Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe won the boys individual crown with a 15:21, 16 seconds short of the course record. It was also his first SWC championship. His older brother, Will, who was in attendance, won it all in '15.

The Granite City boys finished third with 112 points and the girls placed fourth with 129. Alyssa Comer was the Warriors' top finisher in the girls race, placing 18th with a 20:59 to earn all-conference honors.

Alton placed sixth with 145 points in the girls race and seventh in the boys race with 174. The Redbirds had two all runners earn all-conference honors, both of them were in the boys division. Cassius Havis finished eighth with a 16:16 and Kelvin Cummings came in 16th with a 16:53.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City will be competing in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional on Saturday. The girls race begins at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11.

ST. ANTHONY BULLDOG INVITATIONAL – The East Alton-Wood River boys cross country team placed 11th out of 16 teams with 313 points on Saturday at Mid-America Motorworks in Effingham.

Chase Wallendorf was the Oilers' top finisher, placing 41st with an 18:22.

EA-WR returns to Mid-America Motorworks at 10 a.m. Saturday to compete in the Class 1A St. Anthony Regional.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT – Three area seniors ended their high school golf careers over the weekend at the IHSA state tournament in the Decatur area.

Edwardsville's Addasyn Zeller competed in the 2A tournament at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, north of Decatur, and finished in a five-way tie for 14th with a 151. Zeller competed at state for the first time.

Marquette's Ellie Kane and Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack played in the Class 1A tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Kane finished in a four-way tie for 18th with a 164 and Sharpmack finished in a five-way tie for 50th with a 176.

Sharpmack competed at state for the second straight year, while Kane was making her first state tournament appearance.

GIRLS SWIMMING

SWIM FOR HOPE INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville won the second annual Swim For Hope Invitational on Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers placed first with 368 points in the event. They got first-place finishes from Taylor Seilheimer (3-meter diving), Josie Bushell (1,000-yard freestyle), Sahar Rabiei (50-yard freestyle), the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Rabiei and Autumn and Savannah Grinter and the 800-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Savannah Grinter, Emily Webb and Phoebe Gremaud.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Carrollton def. Civic Memorial 25-23, 25-23, 15-10

Civic Memorial def. EA-WR 25-13, 25-12

Staunton def. Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-19

Civic Memorial def. Triopia 25-19, 25-18

Staunton def. EA-WR 25-16, 25-14

Carrollton def. EA-WR 25-16, 25-14

Litchfield def. EA-WR 25-20, 23-25, 15-12

Pekin def. Metro East Lutheran 25-8, 25-15

Highland def. Metro East Lutheran 25-20, 25-12

Althoff def. Metro East Lutheran 25-10, 25-9

Triad def. Metro East Lutheran 25-9, 25-13

Metro East Lutheran def. Belleville East 10-25, 25-23, 15-12

Marquette Catholic def. Benton 25-20, 25-22

Okawville def. Marquette Catholic 28-27, 25-16

Chester def. Marquette Catholic 25-9, 25-16

Greenville def. Marquette Catholic 25-14, 25-20

BOYS SOCCER

Jersey 3, Civic Memorial 0

FIELD HOCKEY

MICDS 7, Edwardsville 0