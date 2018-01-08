WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Mason lifts Warriors past Flyers in boys basketball

The Granite City boys basketball team celebrated its first victory at East St. Louis in 17 years on Friday night.

The Warriors can thank Davontay Mason for that.

The Granite City junior nailed a game-winning 3-pointer with 1 seconds left in the game to lift his team to a 51-49 win over the East St. Louis Flyers, making it the first time since Jan. 5, 2001 the Warriors won a game at East Side.

Granite City's last victory against the Flyers was on Dec. 30, 2015 in a contest at the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.The Warriors won their second game in a row and improved to 4-11 overall and 1-5 in Southwestern Conference play. They will play a road game against Belleville East on Friday.

Granite City was trailing East St. Louis 49-48 before Mason received a pass from Emmitt Gordon and hit the game-winning trey.

Gordon and junior Zidane Moore each had 16 points and Justin Wiley added 12 to lead the Warriors, who spoiled the East St. Louis coaching debut of Mark Chambers. Chambers took over coaching duties after the sudden resignation of Fernando Stevenson.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 69, Mater Dei 63

Civic Memorial 54, Gibault 46

Metro East Lutheran 73, Dieterich 48

Vandalia 60, EA-WR 42

Greenville 65, Roxana 37

WRESTLING

Collinsville 54, Granite City 17

CHEESEHEAD INVITATIONAL – Luke Odom and Noah Surtin were the Edwardsville Tigers' top placewinners at the Cheesehead Invitational at Kaukauna, Wis.

Odom won the tournament title at 126 pounds after beating Jake Gliva of Simley (Minn.) in the championship match. He became the second EHS wrestler to win the Cheesehead title and the first in 10 years.

Surtin placed second at 113. He lost to 3-1 to Montini's Dylan Ragusin in the title match.

The Tigers finished 19th out of 32 teams with 226.5 points.

MURDALE TOURNAMENT – The Civic Memorial Eagles placed seventh with 98 points in the Murdale Tournament over the weekend in Carbondale.

Brothers Caine and Caleb Tyus got second-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Caine lost 9-3 to East St. Louis' Anthony King in the 106-pound final. Caleb lost his first match of the season after dropping 4-0 to Cahokia's Barns Lamonte in the 113-pound final.

Dillon Dublo placed third at 138 and Peyton Bechtold came in fifth at 145.

JIM NEWBILL TOURNAMENT – The Alton Redbirds had six wrestlers place in the top 7 and finished eighth with 78.5 points at the Jim Newbill Tournament on Saturday at Geneva.

Pierre Evans turned in Alton's top finish, placing second at 145. He was pinned by Alex Posada of Glenbard East in the first period of the 145 championship match.

Garrett Sims finished third at 126, Nolan Wosczcynski came in third at 182, Courteney Wilson was sixth at 152, Gus Kodros placed seventh at 120 and Kyle Hughes finished fourth at 285.

BOYS SWIMMING

IRON INVITE – The Edwardsville Tigers won the Iron Invite for the second year in a row after winning this year's event with 368 points on Saturday at Normal Community High.

Porter LeVasseur placed first in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. His time of 53.57b seconds in the backstroke broke the school record that was set by Ethan Duewer in 2009.

LeVasseur also was a member of two winning relay teams – the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle relays.

The 200-yard medley relay team – which also included McLain Oertle, Noah May and Logan Mills – won with a time of 1:44.87. The 200-yard freestyle relay team – which also included Mills, Oertle and Matthew Mendez, won with a 1:33.98.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Althoff 49, Marquette Catholic 46

Pana 63, Roxana 38

Christian Fellowship 52, Metro East Lutheran 41

Southwestern 45, Father McGivney 30