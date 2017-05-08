WEEKEND ROUNDUP: MELHS knocks off EA-WR in first-round girls soccer regionals

The Metro East Lutheran girls soccer team kicked off its postseason on Saturday with a bang.The Knights beat the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 1-0 in a Class 1A Breese Central semifinal match at Wood River Soccer Park for their first win of the season. It's the second year in a row the Edwardsville school defeated EA-WR in regionals.

Alyceya Harris scored the match's lone goal in the 24th minute of the first half. MELHS goalkeeper Skye Mayberry recorded the shutout.

The Knights improved to 1-12 and will play Wesclin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Breese Central. They scored just two goals in their 12 regular season matches.

EA-WR finished 2-15. The Oilers beat MELHS 3-0 on April 4 at Wood River Soccer Park and knocked off Beardstown 3-2 in penalty kicks in their regular season finale on May 5.

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 4, Brussels 0

Marquette Catholic 9, Quincy Notre Dame 3

Marquette Catholic 11, Pittsfield 0

Marquette Catholic 1, Camp Point Central 0

Alton 10, EA-WR 0

Waterloo 8, Alton 6

Waterloo 10, EA-WR 0

Marquette 4, Brussels 0

Edwardsville 4, Teutopolis 1

Civic Memorial 6, Staunton 3

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 3, Lockport 1

Glenwood 3, Edwardsville 0

Edwardsville 2, Highland 1

Marquette Catholic 6, EA-WR 5

Freeburg 5, Civic Memorial 1

Dupo 11, Roxana 6

Vianney 17, Marquette Catholic 0

Vianney 10, Marquette Catholic 5

Jersey 10, Granite City 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Alton 2, Highland 0

Hillsboro 1, Roxana 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Alton def. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, 2-0

Webster Groves def. Alton, 2-0

Parkway West def. Alton, 2-0

BOYS TRACK

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL

The Edwardsville Tigers boys track team won another meet championship on Saturday, placing first in the Collinsville Invitational with 90.5 points.

EHS placed first in four events to win the 25-team meet. DeVonte' Tincher came out on top in the 200, Max Hartmann won the 3,200, Matt Griebe finished first in the 110-meter hurdles and A.J. Epenesa finished first in the discus.

The Tigers won their sixth meet of the season. They also placed first in the Triad Invitational, the Madison County large-school division meet, Norm Armstrong Invitational, Granite City Invitational and Southwestern Illinois Relays.

The Alton Redbirds placed fifth with 42 points and won only one event, the 3,200-meter relay. Kelvin Cummings, Evan Rathgeb, Arie Macias and Cassius Havis competed in the relay.

The Granite City Warriors finished 10th with 31 points. Andrew O'Keefe won the 1,600 with a school-record time 4:16.31 and Torrey Deal placed first in the high jump.

Edwardsville, Alton and Granite City will compete in the Southwestern Conference meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at EHS' Winston Brown Track Complex. The meet was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed to Tuesday due to impending rain in the area. The Tigers are the defending conference champions.

GIRLS TRACK

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET – Allie Troeckler was the Civic Memorial Eagles' lone champion at the MVC meet on Friday at CM.

The CM senior won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.59 seconds. She also placed third in the shot put in 34-2.75, sixth in the high jump in 4-6 and helped the 1,600-meter relay team place third in 4:27.5.

Monica Baker placed fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump, Zoey Lewis finished fifth in the 3,200 and Carmen Ehlers came in sixth in the 100-meter hurdles for the Eagles, who finished sixth with 29 points in the six-team meet. Mascoutah won the conference title with 154 points.

CM will compete in the Class 2A Springfield Southeast Sectional at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

NAPER VALLEY INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville Tigers placed fourth out of 16 teams with 48 points in the Naper Valley Invitational over the weekend in suburban Chicago.

Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe won the No. 1 doubles championship by beating Naperville North in the championship match. Seth Lipe and Logan Pursell placed second in No. 2 doubles and Ben Bequette finished sixth in No. 2 singles.