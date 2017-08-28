WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Shells place second at Roxana Tournament

The Roxana Shells finished second in the ninth annual Roxana Invitational Tournament after losing to the Valmeyer Pirates 25-23, 25-14 in the championship match on Saturday at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium.

The Shells finished with a 4-1 record in the 16-team tournament. They beat Jersey, Madison and Granite City in pool play on Monday to advance to the championship bracket. They knocked off Bunker Hill 25-16, 25-22 in the semifinals to advance to the title match against the Pirates.

With the win over Roxana, Valmeyer finished 5-0 in the tournament. The Pirates won all of their matches in two games.

The Shells will play Hillsboro in a South Central Conference home match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Civic Memorial placed fourth after losing to Bunker Hill 25-16, 16-25, 16-18 in the third-place match. The Eagles, who lost to Valmeyer in the championship bracket semifinals, finished with a 3-2 record in the tournament and are 4-2 overall. They play Marquette Catholic at 6 p.m. Wednesday in their home opener.

East Alton-Wood River finished sixth after losing to Brussels 23-25, 25-21,14-16 in the fifth-place match. The Oilers finished 3-2 at Roxana and will play Jersey at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Marquette placed eighth after losing to Jersey 28-26, 23-25, 15-13 in the seventh-place match. The Explorers (2-3) will play Litchfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Granite City finished ninth with a 3-2 record after beating Gillespie 25-11, 25-10 in the ninth-place match. The Warriors will play at Highland at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Father McGivney finished 13th with a 2-3 mark after beating Dupo 25-23, 22-25, 15-13 in the 13th-place match. The Griffins (2-4) will play at Mulberry Grove at 6 tonight.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Roxana def. Bunker Hill 25-16, 25-22

Valmeyer def. Roxana 25-23, 25-14

Valmeyer def. Civic Memorial 25-22, 25-15

Bunker Hill def. Civic Memorial 18-25, 25-16, 18-16

Granite City def. Calhoun 25-18, 25-20

Granite City def. Gillespie 25-11, 25-10

EA-WR def. Marquette Catholic 16-25, 25-23, 15-13

Brussels def. EA-WR 25-23, 21-25, 16-14

Jersey def. Marquette Catholic 26-28, 25-23, 15-13

Father McGivney def. Mount Olive 21-25, 25-23, 15-5

Father McGivney def. Dupo 25-23, 22-25, 15-13

Springfield def. Metro East Lutheran 25-12, 25-15

Lutheran St. Charles def. Metro East Lutheran 25-8, 25-15

Metro East Lutheran def. Decatur Lutheran 25-20, 25-10

Springfield Lutheran def. Metro East Lutheran 25-20, 25-17

Metro East Lutheran def. Pawnee 26-24, 26-27, 17-16

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 6, Greenville 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Carlyle 0

Marquette Catholic 11, Harrisburg 0

Dunlap 1, Edwardsville 1

Edwardsville 6, Murphysboro 0

Edwardsville 2, Alton 0

Alton 6, Murphysboro 0

Springfield Southeast 2, EA-WR 1

Hillsboro 6, EA-WR 1

Roxana 4, Litchfield 3

Alton 1, Dunlap 0

Jersey 4, Roxana 0

Father McGivney 2, Carlinville 0

Father McGivney 3, Springfield Lutheran 0

Rochester 5, Granite City 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Kirkwood 3, Edwardsville 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Glenbrook South 3, Edwardsville 2

Edwardsville 4, New Trier White 1

Edwardsville 3, Maine South 2

New Trier Green 3, Edwardsville 2

CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TO THE FINISH INVITATIONAL – The Father McGivney boys cross country team turned in another strong performance on Saturday, placing fourth in the First to the Finish Invitational with 205 points at SIUE.

The Griffins started their season on Monday at the New Athens Invitational.

Freshman Ross Bushur placed eighth with a 16:56 and freshman Tyler Guthrie came in 25th with an 18:04 to lead Father McGivney.

Marquette Catholic sophomore Riley Vickrey, coming off an outstanding freshman season, turned in the area's top finish in the girls race, finishing 21st with a 22:06. She finished 27th in last year's race.

GIRLS GOLF – With junior Meara Schaefer leading the way, Edwardsville won the Central Catholic Saints Shootout on Saturday at Bloomington.

Schaefer finished third overall with a 9-over-81 and fired a hole-in-one in hole No. 8 at Prairie Vista Golf Course to help the Tigers win the team title with a 335. She shot her first ace of her high school golf career.

Also for EHS, senior Addasyn Zeller placed fifth with an 82.

BOYS GOLF – Senior Ben Tyrrell shot a 1-under-par 69 to lead the Edwardsville Tigers to a fifth-place finish with a 308 at the St. Viator Tournament of Champions in Chicago.

Tanner White shot a 78, Zach Trimpe finished with a 79 and Jon Ratterman had an 82 for EHS.