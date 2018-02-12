WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Smith leads Redbirds to win over Kahoks

With Malik Smith leading the way, the Alton boys basketball team remains mathematically alive in the Southwestern Conference title race.

Smith scored 29 points to lead the Redbirds to a 68-60 conference road win over the Kahoks at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium on Friday, pushing their record to 14-9 overall and 8-3 in conference play with three regular season games to go.

Alton is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a home game against Edwardsville, which is 6-4 in league play. The Redbirds beat the Tigers 55-50 in overtime in the last meeting on Jan. 12.

The Redbirds have three conference games remaining and are second to Belleville West (10-0) in the conference standings. Alton can win the title if it win its final three games and Belleville West loses its final four conference contests. The two teams square off on Feb. 20 at Belleville West.

The Redbirds won their third straight game and completed the season series sweep over Collinsville. Alton won 81-75 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 15.

The 29 points marked a season high for Smith. Also for Alton, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. -- who scored 29 points in the last meeting against the Kahoks -- finished with 18 points and Donovan Clay added 10.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Marquette Catholic 79, Roxana 25

EA-WR 53, Bunker Hill 45

Woodlawn 71, Metro East Lutheran 65

Warrensburg-Latham 53, Metro East Lutheran 45

Brussels 53, Father McGivney 37

GIRLS BOWLING

MOUNT VERNON SECTIONAL – The area girls bowling season came to an end in the sectional round for the second year in a row as no area bowlers didn't qualify out of the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday at NuBowl Lanes.

The Alton Redbirds, who placed fourth in last week's Alton Regional to qualify for sectionals, finished 11th in the 12-team sectional with a 4,846 and didn't have any state qualifiers. Six other area individuals also didn't make the state cut.

The top four teams and top five individuals not in a state-qualifying team advance to the state round this weekend at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Ashley Heistand of Alton was the area's last state qualifier in '16.

Cassie Bowman was the Redbirds' top finisher, placing 24th with an 1,169. Alex Bergin, who won the individual title in last week's regional, came in 28th with an 1,150.

Marquette Catholic senior Shelby Jones was the area's top finisher as she placed 18th with an 1,196. She came up six places short of a state-qualifying bid.

Also, Edwardsville junior Sydney Sahuri finished 35th,, Roxana's Olivia Stangler placed 52nd, Metro East Lutheran's Olivia Haluson was 70th and Nicole King and Erin Zobrist of Civic Memorial finished 48th and 69th, respectively.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

SLUH 5, Edwardsville 0