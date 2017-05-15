WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Stahlhut leads Roxana to win over CM in softball

Abigail Stahlhut continues to shine at the plate for the Roxana Shells softball team.

The sophomore went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead Roxana to an 8-0 win over the Civic Memorial Eagles on Friday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

With the win over the Eagles and a doubleheader split against Collinsville on Saturday, the Shells finished their regular season at 17-16 after going 12-21 last year. They will play Althoff in a first-round Class 2A Dupo Regional game at 4:30 today at Roxana.

Stahlhut is now hitting .509 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs. Last year, she hit .384 with a pair of homers and 24 RBIs.

Bailey Moore pitched the complete-game shutout, striking out four and giving up six hits, and Ashley Betts had a pair of hits for the Shells, who avenged the 8-2 loss to CM on March 22.

The Eagles are 8-17 with three regular season games remaining. They play a road game against Freeburg at 4:30 today.

Jenna Christeson and Cassie Reed each had a pair of hits for CM.

GIRLS SOCCER

Roxana 2, Mater Dei 1 (Class 1A Richland County Regional championship match)

BASEBALL

Roxana 4, Metro East Lutheran 3

Roxana 8, New Athens 3

Roxana 12, New Athens 2

Edwardsville 7, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 5

Edwardsville 6, Jersey 0

Collinsville 9, Alton 6

Waterloo 17, Granite City 5

Springfield 11, Granite City 1

Springfield 17, Granite City 3

Mater Dei 6, Marquette Catholic 5

SOFTBALL

Marquette Catholic 20, Metro East Lutheran 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Mater Dei 1

Marquette Catholic 10, Gibault 0

Edwardsville 9, EAWR 2

Granite City 8, Springfield 4

Belleville East 16, Granite City 4

Collinsville 15, Roxana 7

Roxana 12, Collinsville 10

O'Fallon 11, Civic Memorial 6

GIRLS TRACK

CLASS 1A CHESTER SECTIONAL – The Metro East Lutheran Knights' season came to an end on Friday after placing 12th with 14 points at the Class 1A Chester Sectional and didn't have any state qualifiers.

Tamia Ross placed fourth in the 100 in 13.14 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 27.76 seconds, Kathryn Butler came in fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.17 seconds, Ellen Schulte finished fifth in the 100 in 13.57 seconds.

MELHS also placed fifth in the 4x800 in 11:50.14 and the 4x200 in 1:56.22. Emily Schwarz, Macie Sparks, Nura Freese and Livy Badalamenti competed in the 4x8 and Ross, Schulte, TeAunta Neal and Alaina Bozarth were the members of the 4x2.

BOYS TRACK

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET – The Civic Memorial Eagles finished sixth with 32 points in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Friday at Highland.

Jayden Heeren placed third in the long jump (19-2), sixth in the triple jump (38-2.5) and 400 (54.0 seconds) and Michael Stevenson finished fourth in the 400 (52.58 seconds) and fifth in the long jump (18-1). They also competed on the 4x4 relay team that placed fourth.

CM will compete in the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional at 4p.m. Friday.