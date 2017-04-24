WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Stawar leads CM baseball past Granite City

Christian Stawar is on a roll.

The Civic Memorial junior pitcher won his fourth straight game after throwing a one-hit, 10-0 five-inning shutout over the Granite City Warriors on Friday at GCHS' Babe Champion Field. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Stawar improved to 4-1. He lost his first game to Breese Central, but bounced back with wins over Mater Dei, Greenville, Marquette and Granite City.

Stawar struck out and walked two in the contest.

CM scored five runs in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to pick up its third shutout of the season and improve to 17-6.

The Eagles have won three games in a row and eight of their last nine and will play Triad at 4:15 today in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Jaxsen Helmkamp went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and Caden Clark, Brandon Hampton, Dalton Myers and Spencer Powell each scored two runs for CM.

Granite City lost its fourth straight game and dropped to 6-12. The Warriors play a road game against Mater Dei at 4:15 today.

Matt Woods got the only hit for the Warriors on Friday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Metro East Lutheran def. Westminster 25-16, 25-11

Metro East Lutheran tied Duchesne 25-21, 22-25

Metro East Lutheran def. Whitfield 25-12, 25-15

Metro East Lutheran def. Lutheran South 25-12, 25-17

BASEBALL

Alton 6, Highland 1

Edwardsville 6, Peoria Notre Dame 3

Edwardsville 8, Metamora 4

Carrollton 10, Roxana 3

Gosnell (Ark.) 8, EA-WR 2

Grandview (Mo.) 1, EA-WR 0

SOFTBALL

EA-WR 12, Carlinville 8

Edwardsville 10, LaSalle-Peru 0

Barrington 2, Edwardsville 1

Wiliamsville 11, Edwardsville 8

Kaneland 6, Edwardsville 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 4, Providence Catholic 0

Marquette Catholic 1, Peoria Notre Dame 1

Wheaton-Warrenville South 3, Marquette Catholic 0

TRACK

TITAN INVITE – Marquette Catholic freshman Riley Vickrey placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Titan Invite on Friday at Glenwood High.

Vickrey ran a 12:17 in the 3,200 and a 5:53.77 in the 1,600.

Marquette finished eighth with 16 points in the girls division. Vickrey scored all of the team's points.

The Explorers placed eighth with 13 points in the boys division.

MILITARY CLASSIC INVITATIONAL – Granite City senior Will O'Keefe won the 1,600 with a 4:28.34 at the Military Classic Invitational on Friday at Mascoutah.

O'Keefe was the lone Granite City champion at the 13-team meet. The Warriors finish fifth in the silver division with 61 points.