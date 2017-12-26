WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Surtin, Odom lead Tiger mat-men at Dvorak

The Edwardsville Tiger wrestling team made its annual trip to the Dvorak Tournament at Harlem High School in Machesney Park and came away with a ninth place finish.

It was junior Noah Surtin and sophomore Luke Odom leading the way for the Tigers. Surtin brought home a championship at 113 pounds and Odom was second at 126 pounds, which helped EHS’ finish in the grueling 35-team tournament.

Edwardsville finished with 106.5 points, one point behind the Althoff Crusaders, who finished with 107.5 points.

Surtin won his title by earning a 12-4 major decision over Lucas Byrd of Cincinnati LaSalle in Saturday’s championship bout. Surtin is 23-0 on the season and was 5-0 at Dvorak. He is ranked first in the state at 113 pounds according to www.illinoismatmen.com.

Odom fell 5-3 in overtime to Jaime Suarez of Wheaton North in the championship match at 126. He is 21-1 and ranked fourth on illinoismatmen.com at 126 currently.

Senior Dylan Wright and freshman Grant Matarelli also placed for the Tigers at Dvorak. Wright was seventh at 132, while Matarelli finished seventh at 106.

Eric Epenesa (170), Tyler McCracken (182) and Josh Anderson (220) all went 3-2 in the tournament, but failed to place.

Edwardsville returns to action at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at O’Fallon for Southwestern Conference action.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 55, Parkway South 33 at Visitation Holiday Tournament

Father McGivney 50, Valmeyer 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hillsboro 55, Father McGivney 41