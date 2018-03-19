WEEKEND ROUNUDP: Rocky top Tigers

The Edwardsville boys tennis team started its season over the weekend by making the 440-mile trip to Chattanooga, Tenn., to compete in DecoTurf Tennis Team Championships.

The Tigers made the long trip back to the Midwest with a title.

Edwardsville won the championship in the “C” division of the tournament, which features 11 state champions throughout the country, including Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray.

Last year, Trimpe and Gray won a state championship in doubles. At the DecoTurf tournament, Trimpe and Gray, along with Seth Lipe, were undefeated.

The Tigers beat Dunwoody, Ga., which is outside Atlanta, 5-3 in the championship match. Seniors Jason Pan and Logan Pursell clinched the victory for EHS by winning their No. 3 doubles match.

Edwardsville also beat Allen, Texas, which is north of Dallas, 5-3 in the semifinals and George Washington of Charleston, W.V., 6-3 in the opening match.

The tournament is split into six divisions. There were eight teams in each division with bracketed play.

SOFTBALL

Alton 9, Centralia 7

Alton 17, Centralia 11

Civic Memorial 15, Bunker Hill 1

Marquette Catholic 13, Litchfield 0

EA-WR 9, Carrollton 6

Mascoutah 9, Roxana 0

Mascoutah 10, Roxana 8

BASEBALL

Alton 20, Tinley Park 0

Marquette Catholic 16, Litchfield 0

Edwardsville 11, Tinley Park 1

Edwardsville 5, Lincoln-Way West 2

Granite City 9, Freeburg 8 (8 inn.)

Mascoutah 11, Metro East Lutheran 1

Metro East Lutheran 4, Calhoun 3

Calhoun 13, Metro East Lutheran 6

Moline 9, Civic Memorial 2

Triad 7, Marquette Catholic 5

Jersey 11, Roxana 0

Gibault 8, Roxana 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Granite City 1, Naperville Central 0

Marquette Catholic 2, Roxana 0

Civic Memorial 8, Mount Vernon 2

Marion 7, Civic Memorial 1

Father McGivney 2, Jersey 0

Freeburg 3, Father McGivney 0

Alton 4, Springfield 0

Alton 0, Waterloo 0

Greenville 3, Metro East Lutheran 0

TRACK

GENE ARMER INVITATIONAL – Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe was the only area athlete to pick up a win at the Gene Armer Indoor Invitational on Saturday at the University of Illinois.

O'Keefe won the 1,600 with a time of 4:22.94 for his first victory of the season. Two weeks ago, he placed second in the 400 at the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational.

The Edwardsville girls had the top team finish out of the area teams, placing sixth with 31 points. The Tigers' 3,200-meter relay team of Elise Krone, Melissa Spencer, Katelyn Singh and Abby Korak placed second with a 10:01.31.