Welcome to reality

Jack Renkens published his 18th book this year.

It's called “Your GPS To The Future.” The 154-page book educates high school counselors, coaches, student-athletes and parents about the college recruiting process.

“I'm proud of it,” Renkens said.

Renkens offered copies of his book to the student-athletes and parents of the Roxana School District during a 1-hour presentation at the junior high gymnasium on May 9. He shared with the audience the lessons he's learned during many years as a high school and college coach, athletic director and parent of a high school athlete.

“I'm not coaching any of these kids,” Renkens said. “I'm not dealing with any of these parents. I'm just assisting them and letting them know that this is the way it is.”

Renkens is a founder and president of Recruiting Realities, an organization based in Scottsdale, Ariz., that explains the myths and the realities of athletic recruiting.

“We watched some videos online and we watched some things of what he's about and how he presented himself,” Roxana High assistant athletics director Mark Briggs said. “We knew he takes a upfront, yet respectful approach and still gets the parents some opportunities to have some tools. It's all about having a toolbox and having some tools in that box.”

Renkens speaks at an average of 165 schools a year. He had visited California and New Jersey before arriving at Roxana. About 30 people attended the presentation at RJHS.

“We love sports within our families and we want the best for them, so we really felt like with all of the conversations that we had and what we deal with as coaches and me being the AD, it's good to bring somebody out,” Roxana athletics director Chad Ambuehl said.

Renkens said his objective of the presentation is to give every student-athlete the opportunity to take the most reliable path to success when getting recruited by colleges.

“It's not a four-year decision,” he said. “It's a 40-year decision. The impact at the colleges and universities and primarily the coaching staff that's going to have in your son and your daughter is going to impact them for the rest of their life.”

The author said in order for athlete to play in college, it’s important to get an education, go somewhere where they actually get to play and have it financially funded.

“You have to come to terms of the fact that you're not going to pick the school,” he said. “The school picks you. If they don't pay, you don't play.”

Renkens founded his organization after his daughter became a nationally recruited basketball player over 20 years ago.

“I was a college coach sitting in the stands and they're talking about they want to go to Providence and Boston (College),” he said. “I said 'You're not going there. Here's why.' Then, I wrote a little pamphlet and I was speaking at a lot of high schools for banquets. One night, I started talking about recruiting and I had about 20 families come up to me and say, 'Oh, my God, you opened up my eyes.'”

The presentation at RJHS opened up the eyes of Roxana junior Drew Huff, a offensive guard and defensive tackle of the school's football team.

“It was very informative,” he said. “I found out a lot more about the whole process than I thought I would. There's more than just Division I, Division II and Division III.”