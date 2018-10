Answer the question here

The answer to the Oct. 19 sports trivia question is 1970. The Alton Redbird football program enjoyed its best season in '70, going 10-0 under head coach Ed Yonkus. There was no state playoff system that year. It began in 1974.

Congratulations to Leon Bowen, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton as his prize.

