The answer to the Nov. 2 sports trivia question is Lee Bennett. The current Centralia boys basketball coach and boys athletics director coached the Alton Redbirds to a 100-27 mark from '03-07, which included a sectional crown in 2005.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton as his prize. Winners are verified by email.

