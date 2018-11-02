Who is the Alton High boys basketball coach who led the Redbirds to a 100-27 record from 2003-07 and guided them to a 2005 sectional title?

Answer the question here

The answer to the Oct. 26 sports trivia question is New Lenox Providence Catholic. Roxana fell to Providence Catholic 14-7 in the Class 4A state championship football game in 1987. Charlie Brown caught the lone touchdown for the Shells in the game.

Congratulations to Elizabeth Schepers, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to Wang Gang Asian Eats in Edwardsville as her prize. Winners are verified by email.

