Wife of Granite City soccer founder passes away

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Norma Mendoza, wearing a grey blouse in the front row, is surrounded by numerous family members during the Granite City Soccer 50th Anniversary dedication ceremony on Aug. 26. Mendoza, whose husband, Ruben, founded soccer in Granite City in the late 1960s, passed away on Feb. 15 at age 82.

Norma Mendoza attended the Granite City Soccer 50th Anniversary dedication ceremony along with numerous family members on Aug. 26 at Gene Baker Field.

She was there on behalf of her husband, Ruben, who founded the Granite City soccer program in 1967. Ruben died in 2010.

The 30-minute ceremony included the unveiling of the new entrance of Gene Baker Field, which opened in 2004. The entrance included plaques of all 10 Granite City boys soccer state championship teams and a plaque of the 2011 GCHS girls soccer state championship team. There was also a plaque of Ruben Mendoza, nicknamed “The Father of Granite City Soccer.”

“He would have eaten it up,” Norma said. “It was a great honor that Ruben is finally getting the recognition he deserved all of these years.”

Norma Mendoza died Feb. 15 in Maryville at age 82. She was survived by six children, 14 grandchildren, seven great grand-children and many other family members.

Norma and Ruben have been married for 50 years until Ruben's death. When the two got married in 1960, Ruben was coming off an outstanding soccer career that included playing for the U.S. teams in three Olympics and two World Cups. He later sold soccer shoes and equipment out of his car trunk and opened a sporting goods store in Granite City before starting a boys soccer program at GCHS, which is now a state powerhouse with 10 titles.

“More or less, he selected who was going to be on the first team because they were all kids that he had coached,” Norma said.

Born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Lilborne, Mo., Mendoza had a longtime career in journalism, having stints with the Edwardsville Intelligencer and the Troy Times-Tribune before retiring in January. A graduate from SIUE, Mendoza taught Spanish and journalism courses in the collegiate level and was a member of Society of Professional Journalists.