Will O’Keefe earns all-state honors

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City’s Will O’Keefe competes in the 800-meter run at the Class 3A state meet on May 27. O’Keefe ultimately finished ninth to be GCHS’ only all-state performer in 2017.

May 27 will always be a special day for Granite City senior Will O’Keefe; that’s the day he became an all-state runner.

O’Keefe finished in ninth place in the 800-meter run (1:55.17) at the Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. It marked the first time he’d earned all-state honors.

“With 100 meters to go, I looked up and I’m all-state right now and I was like, ‘Ahhh,” O’Keefe said following the race. “My last 100 is definitely not my greatest strength. In college I’ll probably run the mile.

“This feels good. It’s what I wanted my whole senior year and my whole high school career actually and I’ve fallen far short a number of times, so now no matter how close it was I’m just glad I did it.”

O’Keefe was the only representative for the Warriors during the state finals and that came as a surprise to him.

Heading into the preliminaries on May 26, the senior distance runner was joined by fellow senior Torrey Deal in the high jump and triple jump and his younger brother, sophomore Andrew O’Keefe, in the 1,600-meter run. Deal won a sectional title in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches and took third in the triple with a jump of 45-1.25. Andrew O’Keefe was also a sectional champ, winning the 1,600 in 4:24.39 at the 3A Moline Sectional.

Unfortunately, neither of Will O’Keefe’s teammates qualified for the state finals. Deal only cleared 6-1 in the high jump preliminaries, missing the qualifying mark of 6-4. He went 45-6 in the triple jump, but the final advancing mark was 46-1.75.

Andrew O’Keefe turned in a time of 4:19.74 in the 1,600 and the final time taken was 4:18.77.

“To be completely honest, I thought I had the least likely chance of making the finals just based on how we’d been performing,” Will O’Keefe said. “My brother’s prelim was tough just because his best races come off of faster paces. He’s got a great kick, but the seniors up here that run those races all the time, they know how to kick, how to work that pack and Andrew just isn’t that experienced. If it would have been a faster race I think he would have been in the finals.

“I honestly thought Torrey and Andrew had a really good chance and I thought my chance was going to be the closest, so I just knew today I wasn’t going to come out here and not disappoint. That was my main goal today, not let anyone down, but especially not let myself down.”

Being able to represent GCHS as its lone competitor became a huge honor for O’Keefe on Saturday. In order to do that he had to miss his graduation on the night of May 26, but it was worth it and all the Warriors back home sent their support.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “We had graduation last night and I didn’t go because I was up here. They told everybody that I made the final and they said the place went nuts and I was like, ‘That’s all I need.’”

The support and knowing it was his last hoorah as a prep athlete brought a sense of peace to O’Keefe. He knew it was now or never.

“This was the least nervous I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’ve been more nervous for dual meets than I was today. I have complete respect for everyone I’m competing against, but this is my time and what I trained for and I was just going to go out and give it everything. I wasn’t nervous because I knew I wasn’t going to fall off in this race, I was going to hold on as long as I could.”

His time in the state finals trumped his 1:55.72 in the prelims and his 1:56.28 at sectionals, which was good for third.

O’Keefe hadn’t been happy with his efforts earlier in the season. He said refocusing and relaxing led to his ultimate success.

“To be honest, this is the least hard I’ve worked all high school,” O’Keefe said. “But I was working too hard before. Finally finding a better balance just set me up good. I’m going to run some races after this, because I used to peak too early and now I’m peaking at the right time. I feel I can still get faster. I had to find that consistency and trust I’d get there. I had some really bad races early in the season and I had to keep telling myself, ‘I’m not peaking yet, so let’s just get down the road, get to state and see how I do.’”

All-state honors isn’t too shabby.

