Winter All-Area Teams

BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MAURICE EDWARDS — ALTON

PICKS: Kevin Caldwell Jr. of Alton, Dereaun Clay of Alton, Ty’ohn Trimble of Alton, Jaquan Adams of Civic Memorial, David Lane of Civic Memorial, Jaxsen Helmkamp of Civic Memorial, Joel Biesk of EA-WR, Jake Rousito of EA-WR, Jamie Roustio of EA-WR, Isaiah Ervin of Marquette Catholic, Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic, Jake Hall of Marquette Catholic, Reagan Snider of Marquette Catholic, Zach Golenor of Roxana, Zack Haas of Roxana, Cody McMillen of Roxana.

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ALLIE TROECKLER — CIVIC MEMORIAL

PICKS: Kenya Burnett of Alton, Cri’Shonna Hickman of Alton, Kaylee Eaton of Civic Memorial, Anna Hall of Civic Memorial, Alaira Tyus of Civic Memorial, Kourtland Tyus of Civic Memorial, Carly Campbell of EA-WR, Caitlin LeMond of EA-WR, Kelsey Blasingim of Marquette Catholic, Lauren Fisher of Marquette Catholic, Sara Kreutztrager of Roxana, Emma Lucas of Roxana, Abby Palen of Roxana.

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR: DEVIN DAVIS — CIVIC MEMORIAL

PICKS: Jared Cochran of Alton, Derek Henderson of Alton, Tyler Stevenson of Alton, Zach Hagen of Civic Memorial, Gage Jennings of Civic Memorial, Gordon Madrey of Civic Memorial, Tyler Hayes of EA-WR, Cameron Rainey of Marquette Catholic, Christian Bertoletti of Roxana.

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR: ASHLEY HEISTAND — ALTON

PICKS: Alex Bergin of Alton, Addison Beys of Alton, Claire Gorman of Alton, Elizabeth Hanke of Alton, Paige Snyders of Alton, Ashley Westbrook of Civic Memorial, Megan Huebener of EA-WR, Shelby Jones of Marquette Catholic, Brianna Tarpley of Roxana

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: BRYCE SIMON — ALTON

PICKS: Caleb Currie of Alton, Jacob Eppel of Alton, Tanner St. Peters of Alton, Jack Sumner of Alton, Mark Vitali of Alton, Brenden Bollini of Bethalto, Jayden Kahl of Bethalto, Nolan Kahl of Bethalto, Konnar Loewen of Bethalto, Jacoby Robinson of Bethalto, Anthony Russo of Bethalto, Joseph Watson of Bethalto, Kyle Wesolowski of Bethalto, Ethan Fillop of EA-WR, Kaleb Harrop of EA-WR, Isaac Lewis of EA-WR, Nolan Royse of EA-WR, Jacob Vassos of EA-WR.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: ZAC BLASIOLI — EA-WR

PICKS: Garrett Sims (113) of Alton, Keontay Holmes (182) of Alton, Keyondrick Russell (195) of Alton, Brady Christeson (138) of Civic Memorial, Brandon Carpenter (195) of Civic Memorial, Drew Sobol (106) of EA-WR, Austin Hammond (120) of EA-WR, Adam Copeland (220) of EA-WR, Jon Wright (285) of EA-WR, Jacob Carpenter (126) of Roxana, Alex Maguire (138) of Roxana, Michael Cherry (145) of Roxana, Brett Nyswonger (285) of Roxana.

