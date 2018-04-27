Winter Coaches of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL

STEVE MEDFORD, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Medford’s eighth season at the helm of the Explorers was one of his best.

Marquette went a whopping 28-0 in the regular season and captured three regular season tournament crowns and a Prairie State Conference title. The Explorers won the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off, the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Classic and the Sparta Invitational.

After reaching the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional in 2016-17, Marquette was bumped up to 3A for the postseason in ‘17-18. The Explorers hit a roadblock in the 3A Waterloo Regional finals, falling 55-53 to Columbia in overtime. They finished the season 29-1, just a win shy of tying the program record for victories, and were more than 10 wins better than any of the other Riverbend boys basketball programs on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JONATHAN DENNEY, CIVIC MEMORIAL

While Denney’s Eagles may have fallen short of winning a sixth consecutive regional championship, they did still secure another special season.

CM finished with a 28-3 record, including a flawless 10-0 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference to capture the league title. The Eagles also won two regular season tournaments, the Taylorville Thanksgiving Invite and the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Tournament in Jersey. They finished third at the Highland Invite.

The entire CM starting lineup of Kaylee Eaton, Alaira Tyus, Kourtland Tyus, Anna Hall and Tori Standefer earned all-MVC honors.

WRESTLING

ROB MILAZZO, ROXANA

The Roxana Shells started slow in 2017-18, but heated up for Milazzo’s 13th season as head coach. AdVantage Wrestler of the Year Alex Maguire capped the season by finishing third at 145 at the Class 1A state tournament. It marked the highest state finish for a Shells’ grappler since ‘05-06. Maguire was the sixth state medalist under Milazzo’s direction.

Roxana had 6 sectional qualifiers out of the 1A Althoff Regional and the 108 points helped the Shells finish third in the team standings. They also earned a seventh-place finish at the Litchfield Invite during the regular season.

Maguire was the lone Roxana state qualifier this season.

ICE HOCKEY

BRAYDEN EMERICK, BETHALTO

After a slow start, the Bethalto Eagles bounced back to reach the MVCHA 1A semifinals and finished with 6 wins in Emerick’s first season as coach.

Emerick replaced Derek Kahl this season. He coached a team that included sophomores Nolan Kahl and Matthew Winter, junior Clark Sasek and seniors Michael Dixon, Kyle Wesoloski and Alex Winter.

Bethalto had a strong offense led by Kahl, who finished with 52 goals. The Eagles scored 94 goals as a team.

Bethalto, which competed in the 2A playoffs last year, came from behind to beat Alton in three games in the 1A first-round series. After losing 3-1 in the first game, the Eagles came back to win 3-2 in a shootout in the second game and 1-0 in the third and deciding game. They were swept by Highland in two games in the semifinals.

BOWLING

DAVE MEYER, ALTON

Meyer enjoyed an outstanding second season as Alton bowling coach this year.

He coached the Alton boys team to its second straight regional championship and a trip to the state tournament and guided the girls squad to a berth in the sectional tournament.

The boys team won the Jersey Regional title on Jan. 13. A week later, the Redbirds finished sixth in the Mount Vernon Sectional to qualify for state.

The girls team advanced to sectionals by placing fourth in the Alton Regional on Feb. 3. Alton’s season ended with an 11th-place finish at the Mount Vernon Sectional.

The Redbirds also had individual champions in both boys and girls divisions. Senior Justin Milliman won the boys regional title while junior Alex Bergin came out on top in the girls tournament.

